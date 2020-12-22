When shopping for haircare products for your afro-textured hair, it can often feel like you’re being shouted at about all of the things that you should be avoiding. No sulphates! No silicones! No phthalates! No nasties! The problematic nature of these ingredients is so drilled into us that sometimes you might find yourself actively shopping to avoid specific ingredients rather than looking for the ones that’ll actually nourish your coils.

Not looking for texture-loving formulas but instead trying to dodge the minefield of harsh ingredients that can be drying and stripping to the delicate nature of afro hair: it’s a pretty negative way of approaching your haircare and styling routine, isn’t it?