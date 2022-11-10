best midlength hairstyles
Hair

15 of the best mid-length hairstyles trending right now

Ready for a seasonal hair refresh? Here are 15 gorgeous mid-length hair ideas to screenshot and show to your hairstylist. 

There’s something about the changing seasons that always makes us want to instantly update our look. From experimenting with nail art ideas to trying out a new dark lipstick, once the days draw in we’re all for a deep, rich beauty shake-up.

But, when it comes to your hair, there’s nothing worse than going in for a big chop, only to regret it the moment you walk out of the salon. While bob haircuts are very much in right now, if you’ve got long hair, you might want to test the waters and try out a mid-length haircut first.

In fact, mid-length hairstyles are great because not only do they give you the refresh you’ve been looking for, but you’ve still got enough hair to play with should it not sit quite right after you’ve left the salon. 

Best mid-length hairstyles for every hair type and texture

To help you decide which mid-length hairstyle is right for you, we’ve rounded up 13 of our favourite looks on Instagram right now. Get ready to scroll and screenshot.

  • 1. Shag haircut

    A great option for fine hair, this subtle shag cut adds lots of layers, texture and volume.

  • 2. Shoulder-length curls

    This gorge mid-length cut is perfect for curly hair types. Ask your hairdresser to cut layers in that’ll allow your hair to spring up and add shape and volume. 

  • 3. Side sweep

    For thicker hair types, this voluminous cut showcases your great strands. Plus, the side-sweeping fringe gives it a modern Hollywood edge.   

  • 4. Fake fullness with beachy waves

    If your hair is fine, add thickness with blunt ends and beachy waves. A slightly off-centre parting also allows your hair to look a little fuller. 

  • 5. Wispy side pieces

    Into that French chic look? This wispy mid-length haircut is perfect. Ask your hair stylist to leave feathery face-framing pieces around your face for a romantic feel.

  • 6. Sleek lob

    If you want a haircut that’ll make you feel strong and confident, this sleek midi lob is for you. It’s a power-suit in a hairstyle.

  • Collarbone bob

    The perfect balance between not-long but not-short, this mid-length bob can be tied up, away from your face or worn down.

  • 7. One-length midi

    If your hair is naturally wavy, a one-length lob is great. It’s simple to style, you can easily switch-it up and it looks chic air-dried. Perfect.

  • 8. Halo

    For afro hair, we’re obsessed with this face-framing halo cut. Shoulder-skimming and sexy, it’s the perfect seasonal update. 

  • 9. Mid-length blowdry

    Scared of going shoulder-length? Ask for your hairdresser to leave a couple more inches and give yourself a good bouncy blow-dry to fake fullness and a mid-length style.

  • 10. The modern 'Rachel'

    Meet the modern Jen An haircut. Sleek, choppy and lots of layers – this mid-length cut is perfect for 90s fans. 

  • 11. 80s blowout

    We’re obsessed with this 80s style haircut. The curtain fringe and flicky ends – it’s powerful and ultra-cool. 

  • 12. Side-part lob

    Update your lob hairstyle by giving yourself a deep side parting. It fakes fullness and gives your hair a modern refresh – without chopping off extra inches. 

  • 13. Chunky fresh ends

    Sometimes, there’s nothing better than an ultra-chunky, choppy cut. Ask your hairdresser for a straight-across chop – you’ll fake fullness, definition and have that ‘just left the hairdressers’ feel for weeks on end. 

  • Curly collarbone bob with fringe

    A fringe gives curly mid-length hair a definitive shape and style quickly – just spend a little time learning how to style it at home.

