There’s something about the changing seasons that always makes us want to instantly update our look. From experimenting with nail art ideas to trying out a new dark lipstick, once the days draw in we’re all for a deep, rich beauty shake-up.

But, when it comes to your hair, there’s nothing worse than going in for a big chop, only to regret it the moment you walk out of the salon. While bob haircuts are very much in right now, if you’ve got long hair, you might want to test the waters and try out a mid-length haircut first.

In fact, mid-length hairstyles are great because not only do they give you the refresh you’ve been looking for, but you’ve still got enough hair to play with should it not sit quite right after you’ve left the salon.