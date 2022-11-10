15 of the best mid-length hairstyles trending right now
Ready for a seasonal hair refresh? Here are 15 gorgeous mid-length hair ideas to screenshot and show to your hairstylist.
There’s something about the changing seasons that always makes us want to instantly update our look. From experimenting with nail art ideas to trying out a new dark lipstick, once the days draw in we’re all for a deep, rich beauty shake-up.
But, when it comes to your hair, there’s nothing worse than going in for a big chop, only to regret it the moment you walk out of the salon. While bob haircuts are very much in right now, if you’ve got long hair, you might want to test the waters and try out a mid-length haircut first.
In fact, mid-length hairstyles are great because not only do they give you the refresh you’ve been looking for, but you’ve still got enough hair to play with should it not sit quite right after you’ve left the salon.
Best mid-length hairstyles for every hair type and texture
To help you decide which mid-length hairstyle is right for you, we’ve rounded up 13 of our favourite looks on Instagram right now. Get ready to scroll and screenshot.
1. Shag haircut
2. Shoulder-length curls
3. Side sweep
4. Fake fullness with beachy waves
5. Wispy side pieces
6. Sleek lob
Collarbone bob
7. One-length midi
8. Halo
9. Mid-length blowdry
10. The modern 'Rachel'
11. 80s blowout
12. Side-part lob
13. Chunky fresh ends
Curly collarbone bob with fringe
