From sun-inspired hairdryers to infrared straighteners and more, meet the future of haircare.
Innovation is always interesting. It’s the thing that keeps us starry-eyed at every new iteration of the iPhone, transfixed when an electric car glides past or stuck in an NFT-information hole trying to work out if the emperor’s new clothes are, indeed, on or off.
In the haircare world, the same is true. From bond-building ingredients that help to heal damage and restore strength in the hair to glosses, glazes and semi-permanent colour, there are myriad ways scientific innovation is benefitting our lives. When it comes to tools, the leaps and bounds made are staggering. There are now hairdryers that combine light with medium heat to speed up the drying potential and maintain the health of the hair and straighteners that use infrared light to evenly distribute the heat.
To save you searching, we rounded up the ones impressing us into a handy list of the best hair tools and technology of 2022.
Zuvi Halo
One of the most exciting developments in haircare technology, Zuvi have emulated the drying processes found in nature (how the sun evaporates water from the earth) to create a product that’s been hailed as the “Tesla of haircare.”
Unlike traditional hair dryers that heat the scalp and hair to temperatures of 60°C, Zuvi combines a spectrum of light with 44°C wind to maintain the strength, colour and integrity of your hair with minimal damage.
One of the main benefits is that the internal cortex of your hair (the very inner section) remains significantly more hydrated than when using a traditional hairdryer. This improves how well your hair holds onto colour, how often and much it breaks and the overall shine.
BaByliss 9000 Cordless Waving Wand
Cords, who needs ‘em? The new iteration of BaByliss heated tools (including a straightener, hot brush, curling tong and waver) does away with them completely, creating a five-piece ensemble that makes styling and stowing easy as pie.
The new BaByliss 9000 Cordless Waving Wand (pictured above), creates soft, tousled waves using Micro Heating Matrix Technology that disperses heat evenly across the hair at lower temperatures.
You can select from three heat settings – 160°C, 170°C and 180°C – and have up to 40 minutes of consistent use at the maximum temperature from a three-hour fast charge.
Amika Double Agent 2-in-1 Straightening Blow Dry Brush
A brand new product from Brooklyn-born Amika, the Double Agent 2-in-1 Straightening Blow Dry Brush combines the drying power (and soft, fluffy result) of a traditional hairdryer with the smooth, sleekness of a straightener.
With three heat settings and far-infrared light (the red dots you can see in the image), the hair dries faster, with less damage and locks moisture in – exactly where you want it.
Suitable for all hair types, this hot brush reaches a maximum temperature of 185°C and works on curly, coily and tightly textured hair.
Shop Amika Double Agent 2-in-1 Straightening Blow Dry Brush at Cult Beauty, £137
Dyson Airwrap Styler
It’ll come as no surprise that the re-engineered Dyson Airwrap Styler makes the list of the best in the next generation of haircare. A TikTok viral product that’s beloved by celebrity and professional hairstylists as well as novices, the Airwrap has an entire section of social media dedicated to it.
The new tool has had a number of improvements made – a Coanda attachment (the smoother) that can tame flyaways but also work as a dryer, rethought Airwrap barrels that can switch direction (previously, you had to change barrels depending on direction) and a choice of new firm and soft brushes.
L’Oreal Professionnel Steampod 3.0
A steam-powered straightener, the L’Oreal Steampod is designed to comb through the hair as you straighten, with the steam heating the plates up to temperatures of 210°C.
Ideal for thicker or textured hair, the removable comb helps move the hair through the straightener more evenly, meaning fewer passes over the same area, better heat dispersion and less overall damage.
Shop L’Oreal Professionnel Steampod 3.0 at Lookfantastic, £176.25
Drybar The Double Shot Blow-Dryer Brush
Straight from the geniuses behind Drybar – a blow-dry bar that does one thing and one thing only, blow dries – this hot brush allows you to create a salon professional style at home.
Ionic technology in the brush works to reduce frizz and increase shine, while the sizeable oval barrel creates volume and lift throughout the hair.
Shop Drybar The Double Shot Blow-Dryer Brush at Harrods, £125
Nicky Clarke Infrared Pro Hair Straightener
Powered by infrared light, the new Nicky Clarke straightener gently heats the hair from the inside out. This means the hair is able to maintain internal moisture and minimise damage caused by consistent overheating.
With a choice of 10 temperature settings (ranging from 120°C to 230°C), it’s far easier to tailor the heat you use than almost any other product on the market.
Main image: Stylist