Innovation is always interesting. It’s the thing that keeps us starry-eyed at every new iteration of the iPhone, transfixed when an electric car glides past or stuck in an NFT-information hole trying to work out if the emperor’s new clothes are, indeed, on or off.

In the haircare world, the same is true. From bond-building ingredients that help to heal damage and restore strength in the hair to glosses, glazes and semi-permanent colour, there are myriad ways scientific innovation is benefitting our lives. When it comes to tools, the leaps and bounds made are staggering. There are now hairdryers that combine light with medium heat to speed up the drying potential and maintain the health of the hair and straighteners that use infrared light to evenly distribute the heat.