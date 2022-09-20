Nowadays, there are endless product and technique possibilities when it comes to washing your hair. While shampoo and conditions were once the be-all and end-all of all routines, you can now maximise your routine beforehand by adding in a pre-wash treatment to help with concerns from detangling, scalp health and moisture loss – among others.

What is a pre-wash treatment?

Simone Thomas, hair loss expert and founder of Simone Thomas Wellness describes pre-wash treatments as a facial for your hair. “It’s something that can be of benefit for all hair types and all ages. It’s a treatment that can help with many issues including easing itchy scalps and lifting hair that has lost its shine.” As someone with a 4c hair type that thrives off hydration, I usually find that shampoo and conditioner aren’t enough to increase the moisture in my hair, so I’ll usually turn to a pre-wash treatment to provide my hair with exactly what it needs.

What are the benefits of using a pre-wash treatment?

Don’t be duped into thinking that pre-wash treatments are only beneficial for particular hair types. Shelby Samaria, global styling director at Bread Beauty Supply, notes that “pre-wash treatments can provide an extra protective layer of hydration and moisture particularly to heat damaged and post braided hair”.

When should you use a pre-wash treatment in your routine and how often?

This is dependent on your hair type and what your current routine looks like, but Thomas recommends adding it to your routine at least once a week and making it a regular part of your routine. “Once you have used the pre-wash treatment, shampoo and condition as usual, gently towel dry and then, if you can, let your hair dry naturally.” If you do end up using heat on your hair straightaway, always make sure to apply a heat protectant beforehand so that it forms a protective barrier.

What type of pre-wash treatment is best for each hair type?

“Everyone is different; it’s best to give things a try and see what works best for you. If your hair is dry, you are going to want a luxury treatment that will truly nourish and bring it back to life, but if your hair is greasy it will be more about finding a treatment that will ease the oil but not be so strong that it completely strips it away,” explains Thomas.

Davines Renewing Pro Boost Superactive Simone Thomas, hair loss expert and founder of Simone Thomas Wellness: “I am a massive fan of the Davines range as its products are natural and are super kind to your hair. I adore the Pro Boost Superactive as it’s packed with goodness and looks after the hair and scalp which is a double winner. The product should be spread evenly over the scalp for 15 minutes before using a shampoo and conditioner.” Shop Davines Renewing Pro Boost Superactive at Allbeauty, £48.75 buy now

