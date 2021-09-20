Whether you’re a natural blonde, a bleach fanatic or you simply get a beachy balayage every six months, everyone with a blonde ambition will know that brassiness is the thing most dreaded when it comes to keeping your colour looking fresh.

We’ve all been there. You come out of the hairdressers feeling like your blonde is bright and the colour looks clean, yet within a few short weeks your hair seems to have adopted a certain tinge that wasn’t there three weeks ago, becoming dull, yellow or orange-toned. The good news is that it’s easy to remedy that brassiness and knock those yellow tones clean out of your colour with a purple or silver shampoo.