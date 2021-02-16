Eagerly awaiting an appointment with your hairdresser? These hair colour products created for the roots could help fill the gap.
If you dye your hair regularly, you may have found yourself wondering at some point: how do you treat overgrown roots between salon appointments? And now, with hair salons closed during lockdown due to the Covid-19 pandemic, it has become a common dilemma.
With months between appointments, many of us are attempting to colour correct our hair at home. Now, it’s important to stress that hair dye should really be left to the professionals. However, there’s a wide range of clever and innovative products that provide temporary solutions to overgrown roots – and won’t create extra work for your hair colourist when you can finally sit back in that salon chair.
From sprays and crayons to powders and hair mascara, we round up the best products for a root touch-up at home. They require minimal effort but make a big impact.
Best products to cover up overgrown roots
Color Wow Root Cover Up
Frequently spotted on many celebrity hair stylists’ Instagram feeds, this mess-free powder is packed with pigments that blend with hair for a seamless finish. Use it on overgrown roots or to fill in sparse areas.
Charles Worthington Instant Root Concealer Spray
Even though it’s quick and easy to use, this Charles Worthington root spray lasts up to an impressive 72 hours – or whenever you decide to wash your hair. Give your hair a light spritz (this formula is very concentrated) and you’re done.
Shop Charles Worthington Instant Root Concealer Spray at Boots, £9.99
Bumble and Bumble Colour Stick
Bumble and Bumble has created root touch-up crayons that are perfect for those short on time. Simple scribble the creamy stick along overgrown roots and watch as they blend in with the rest of your hair.
Shop Bumble and Bumble Colour Stick at lookfantastic, £23 each
Rita Hazan Root Concealer Touch-Up Spray
Rita Hazan knows a thing or two about hair colour – she’s Beyoncé’s longtime colourist, after all. So, lucky for us, Hazan has created her own range of colour-focused hair products. This clever water-resistant and transfer-proof spray distributes natural-looking pigments onto root growth for a total hair refresh.
Shop Rita Hazan Root Concealer Touch-Up Spray at Selfridges, £20
Josh Wood Colour Blending Brush
These innovative colour brushes are filled with temporary colour that last for up to three washes. Lift your hair away from your scalp and run the brush along areas of regrowth. Easy and effective.
L'Oréal Paris Magic Retouch
If you want precision, this is the product for you. Simply run the mascara-like wand along overgrown roots in gentle strokes. The formula blends in with your natural hair colour and easily comes out during your next hair wash.
Clairol Root Touch-Up Permanent Hair Dye
A handy product for those looking for a more long-term solution, this hair dye lasts up to three weeks. It contains a blend of tones for natural-looking colour coverage and the precision brush makes it easy to target overgrown roots.
Shop Clairol Root Touch-Up Permanent Hair Dye at Boots, £5.99
Main image: Getty