Best root touch-up products to refresh overgrown hair between salon appointments

Eagerly awaiting an appointment with your hairdresser? These hair colour products created for the roots could help fill the gap.

If you dye your hair regularly, you may have found yourself wondering at some point: how do you treat overgrown roots between salon appointments? And now, with hair salons closed during lockdown due to the Covid-19 pandemic, it has become a common dilemma.

With months between appointments, many of us are attempting to colour correct our hair at home. Now, it’s important to stress that hair dye should really be left to the professionals. However, there’s a wide range of clever and innovative products that provide temporary solutions to overgrown roots – and won’t create extra work for your hair colourist when you can finally sit back in that salon chair.

From sprays and crayons to powders and hair mascara, we round up the best products for a root touch-up at home. They require minimal effort but make a big impact.

Best products to cover up overgrown roots

  • Rita Hazan Root Concealer Touch-Up Spray

    Rita Hazan Root Concealer Touch-Up Spray
    Best root touch-up products: Rita Hazan Root Concealer Touch-Up Spray

    Rita Hazan knows a thing or two about hair colour – she’s Beyoncé’s longtime colourist, after all. So, lucky for us, Hazan has created her own range of colour-focused hair products. This clever water-resistant and transfer-proof spray distributes natural-looking pigments onto root growth for a total hair refresh.

    Shop Rita Hazan Root Concealer Touch-Up Spray at Selfridges, £20

  • Josh Wood Colour Blending Brush

    Josh Wood Colour Blending Brush
    Best root touch-up products: Josh Wood Colour Blending Brush

    These innovative colour brushes are filled with temporary colour that last for up to three washes. Lift your hair away from your scalp and run the brush along areas of regrowth. Easy and effective.

    Shop Josh Wood Colour Blending Brush at Boots, £19

  • L'Oréal Paris Magic Retouch

    LOreal Paris Magic Retouch
    Best root touch-up products: L’Oréal Paris Magic Retouch

    If you want precision, this is the product for you. Simply run the mascara-like wand along overgrown roots in gentle strokes. The formula blends in with your natural hair colour and easily comes out during your next hair wash.

    Shop L’Oréal Paris Magic Retouch at Boots, £8.99

  • Clairol Root Touch-Up Permanent Hair Dye

    Clairol Root Touch-Up Permanent Hair Dye
    Best root touch-up products: Clairol Root Touch-Up Permanent Hair Dye

    A handy product for those looking for a more long-term solution, this hair dye lasts up to three weeks. It contains a blend of tones for natural-looking colour coverage and the precision brush makes it easy to target overgrown roots.

    Shop Clairol Root Touch-Up Permanent Hair Dye at Boots, £5.99

