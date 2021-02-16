If you dye your hair regularly, you may have found yourself wondering at some point: how do you treat overgrown roots between salon appointments? And now, with hair salons closed during lockdown due to the Covid-19 pandemic, it has become a common dilemma.

With months between appointments, many of us are attempting to colour correct our hair at home. Now, it’s important to stress that hair dye should really be left to the professionals. However, there’s a wide range of clever and innovative products that provide temporary solutions to overgrown roots – and won’t create extra work for your hair colourist when you can finally sit back in that salon chair.