A large part of getting an at-home blow-dry right comes down to the tools you use. From the right nozzle or attachment to the brush you choose, little mistakes can mean the difference between smooth strands and lustrous shine or fluffy, frazzled, stressed hair.
A lesson I’ve learned the hard way after ditching straighteners for blow-drying over eight years ago is that a good brush is worth adding to your arsenal. Not only are you likely to keep it for a long time but you won’t spend as long blasting your hair with heat trying to make up for a subpar tool, either.
So, without further ado, here are the 10 best round brushes for every type of hair.
Evo Spike 38 Nylon Pin Bristle Radial Brush
I was first introduced to the wonders of an Evo round brush by leading hair stylist Tom Smith. The mix of natural boar bristles and nylon pins left me with silky smooth, intensely shiny hair. There’s also a useful handle sectioning pick to create defined areas to work with.
Denman Pro-Tip Natural Bristle Large Curling Brush
If you’re looking for mirror-like shine, this round brush’s natural bristles help to distribute the hair’s natural oils – leaving you with a smooth, high-gloss finish.
Shop Denman Pro-Tip Natural Bristle Large Curling Brush at Lookfantastic, £13
Moroccanoil Ceramic Round Brush
A vented round brush can help to expedite the process of drying your hair, thanks to the added airflow. This one from Moroccanoil has ceramic and ionic properties that help to heat strands evenly as you work. Plus, there’s a sectioning tip hidden in the handle.
Shop Moroccanoil Ceramic Round Brush at Lookfantastic, £18.45
Philip Kingsley Mini Radial Brush
A mini round brush for short or fine hair, Philip Kinglsey designed this brush with vents to disperse the heat evenly, as well as boar bristles to give you better tautness and control of the hair.
Shop Philip Kingsley Mini Radial Brush at Lookfantastic, £15.77
Christophe Robin Pre-Curved Blowdry Hairbrush
Designed to improve the grip between your hair and the brush, Christophe Robin pre-curved their cult round brush. Allowing for a more gentle, comfortable brushing experience, this is a great choice for people with a sensitive scalp or fine hair.
WetBrush Smooth and Shine Round Brush for Thick/Coarse Hair
With longer bristles arranged in a helix spiral, this round brush minimises the snagging sensation that can happen when your hair is thicker or more coarse.
It’s also infused with a blend of biotin and keratin to help imbue your hair with repairing and protecting properties with each use.
Shop WetBrush Smooth and Shine Round Brush for Thick/Coarse Hair at Lookfantastic, £14.99
Kent Large Natural Bristle Radial Brush
Coming in at just under £12, this brush punches well above its weight. Adding natural shine and smoothness, the rubber-gripped handle gives you increased control. What’s not to love?
Shop Kent Large Natural Bristle Radial Brush at Boots, £11.50
Oribe Medium Natural-Bristle Round Brush
With densely packed boar bristles, this luxury hairbrush adds volume at the root and throughout the hair, as well as giving a naturally silky, smooth finish.
Shop Oribe Medium Natural-Bristle Round Brush at Harrods, £150
R+Co Round Brush 5
A tool from the super-cool US brand R+Co, this brush is your go-to for adding lift and hold to your blow-dry. Whether you’re working with a bob or Rapunzel length hair, this lightweight brush will be a staple in your washbag, home and away.
GHD Ceramic Vented Radial Brush (55mm)
Available in two sizes, there’s a reason the GHD round brushes are regularly seen in the kits of professional hair stylists. The non-slip handle makes heat styling easier, while the hollow, vented design speeds up the time spent doing it. A match made in heaven.
Shop GHD Ceramic Vented Radial Brush (55mm) at Cult Beauty, £20.95
