There’s no doubt that scalp care has become a hot topic over the last few years. Once seen as an afterthought for many hair wash routines, the scalp has come firmly to the forefront. While cleansing the hair is key for getting rid of product build-up and enhancing the shine, definition and texture of our locks, the scalp is hugely responsible for healthy hair growth, too.

Spending time scrubbing and massaging the scalp helps to increase blood flow to the roots, encouraging hair growth. It’s also important to stop skin issues associated with the scalp too.

“Scalp exfoliation is a way of reducing Malassezia furfur levels, a type of yeast that is found on the scalp and other skin surfaces,” says trichologist Mark Blake. “It has been associated with seborrheic dermatitis, dandruff, irritation and other dermatological conditions.”