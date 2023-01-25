Is it possible that 2023 can peak at the tail-end of January? Because if it can, this is why: lazy girl, lived-in, bedhead hair is trending – and this is quite possibly what we’ve been waiting our entire lives for. It’s a style that you can spend as long or as little time as you like on, and it’s about working with your natural texture rather than against it. “Lazy girl hair has been popular for a while – most commonly under the guise of ‘boho’, ‘disheveled’ or ‘undone’ – and since the pandemic, people are working from home more but they still want to look effortlessly good, and as a result are seeking more natural looks that don’t take a lot of time,” says Neil Moodie, Pureology UKI ambassador.

Larry King, Redken ambassador UKI, concurs, adding that it’s a look that’s becoming increasingly popular. “One of my current favourite examples of easy-to-achieve lazy girl hair is Jenna Ortega. When she wears her fringe up with a couple of tendrils hanging down, it creates a great second-day hair look. It’s really about creating lived-in movement, which can be achieved with layers and added texture,” he explains. We all know that trying to style freshly washed hair into something that looks effortless isn’t always that easy, though, so if you’re wanting to commit to this sort of hairstyle, it could be worth getting a cut that’ll make things simpler. “Longer layers on any length hair work well here. I’d always say they should be point cut to texturise the ends – meaning they won’t look too blunt,” explains Moodie.

King says that fringes are also a great option for lived-in styles. “Whether it’s a grown-out fringe or something shorter, you can use it to create lots of movement and texture, adding volume to the hairstyle. Then, the following days, you can pin it up to add softness around the face,” he says. Choosing the right styling products is also important: using primers and detangling sprays will not only help ensure styles last, but they’re also good for reviving and refreshing hair that’s a day or two old. “If you have waves or curls, you can also go over any parts that have flattened by using a curling iron to add texture and movement, in turn creating that more lived-in look,” says Moodie, who also suggests that those with textured or curly hair could try sleeping in loose braids in order to prolong existing styles.

King adds that prep starts on wash day, using products that will help define curls. “Then, when you reach day three or four, use hair oil to add definition – it’s all about the curl pattern,” he says. “You can really stretch wash days out a little further in curly and coily hair, and if you want to lift up on the last day, create a textured updo, leaving sections out around the face.” Sounds good, right? We’re fully on board – and if you are too, here are a few products that’ll help you achieve the ultimate in lazy girl hairstyles.

