Including cult favourite shampoos for fine hair from Ouai, Living Proof, Briogeo and more.
Finding the holy grail of shampoo for fine hair can be an arduous task. You want a formula that helps remove buildup from the hair, gently cleansing away dirt and environmental residue, but doesn’t over-dry or leave your precious strands feeling straw-like. Plus, it should help improve the overall volume and fullness, creating the appearance of softer, thicker hair.
Here, we’ve rounded up the nine best shampoos for fine hair that go beyond the brief – thoroughly cleansing, improving hair health, and adding lasting volume.
Ouai Fine Hair Shampoo
The brainchild of celebrity hairstylist Jen Atkin, Ouai Haircare is known for aesthetic packaging, high-performing products and delightful olfactory experiences.
The Fine Shampoo, a beloved Ouai product, is infused with hydrolysed keratin and biotin to strengthen fine and thin hair without any added frizz. Hemp seed extract and chia seed oil help to hydrate, too.
Philip Kingsley Body Building Shampoo
For fine hair that becomes oily or greasy quickly, this shampoo cleans and thickens limp strands, to give the appearance of fuller, more voluminous hair.
Shop Philip Kingsley Body Building Shampoo at Cult Beauty, £20.50
Christophe Robin Volumising Shampoo with Rose Extracts
Gentle enough for daily use (if that’s how often you like to wash your hair), this gel-consistency shampoo helps cleanse, maintain colour treated hair and restore volume.
Shop Christophe Robin Volumising Shampoo with Rose Extracts at Lookfantastic, £29
Kérastase Densifique Bain Densite
Struggle with lifeless hair? Listen in. This formula is enriched with hyaluronic acid and ceramides to improve the strength, texture and health of the hair, without weighing it down.
Shop Kérastase Densifique Bain Densite at Lookfantastic, £19.95
Grow Gorgeous Intense Thickening Shampoo
Celebrated for efficacious formulas, the Grow Gorgeous Intense Thickening Shampoo combines caffeine and biotin to energise limp roots, while niacinamide restores the scalp’s natural protective barrier which helps to keep hair hydrated and healthy.
Shop Grow Gorgeous Intense Thickening Shampoo at Lookfantastic, £12.80
Olaplex No.4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo
The Olaplex system works by repairing broken structural bonds in the hair shaft, increasing the strength of the hair, restoring movement, and improving the overall health.
Suitable for hair damaged by colour and heat, the No.4 Maintenance Shampoo won’t weigh down fine or thin hair.
Briogeo Blossom and Bloom Ginseng + Biotin Volumising Shampoo
Fortified with hair-loving vitamin B5 (pantothenic acid), biotin, and ginseng, this shampoo strengthens the hair from the root to the tip – stimulating the follicles, promoting hair growth and improving overall volume.
Shop Briogeo Blossom and Bloom Ginseng + Biotin Volumising Shampoo at Space NK, £23
Oribe Shampoo for Magnificent Hair
A celebrity favourite, the Oribe Magnificent Volume shampoo works by plumping and fortifying the hair from within. Suitable for colour and keratin-treated hair, it’ll detangle, strengthen, cleanse, and protect.
Living Proof Full Shampoo
Sulphate-free, this shampoo builds fullness and body in the hair while also gently cleansing away the residue and build-up that causes oiliness.
Main image: Stylist