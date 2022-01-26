Best Shampoo for Fine Hair

9 best shampoos for fine hair to remove build-up and increase fullness

Including cult favourite shampoos for fine hair from Ouai, Living Proof, Briogeo and more.

Finding the holy grail of shampoo for fine hair can be an arduous task. You want a formula that helps remove buildup from the hair, gently cleansing away dirt and environmental residue, but doesn’t over-dry or leave your precious strands feeling straw-like. Plus, it should help improve the overall volume and fullness, creating the appearance of softer, thicker hair

Here, we’ve rounded up the nine best shampoos for fine hair that go beyond the brief – thoroughly cleansing, improving hair health, and adding lasting volume. 

  • Ouai Fine Hair Shampoo

    Shampoo for Fine Hair – Ouai

    The brainchild of celebrity hairstylist Jen Atkin, Ouai Haircare is known for aesthetic packaging, high-performing products and delightful olfactory experiences.

    The Fine Shampoo, a beloved Ouai product, is infused with hydrolysed keratin and biotin to strengthen fine and thin hair without any added frizz. Hemp seed extract and chia seed oil help to hydrate, too. 

