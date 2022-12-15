Our skin goes through a lot in winter. Constant fluctuations in temperature and the dry air produced by central heating mean that breakouts and irritation have become a thing to expect when the cold weather rolls around; so much so that many of us use a whole specific winter skincare routine to combat it. But what about the skin on your head? While you might think that your scalp is more connected to your hair than your skin, it behaves in the same way as the skin on the rest of your body - meaning that those winter weather gripes our skin goes through, our scalp often does too.

So what does a winter-ravaged scalp look like? Dry, flakey, itchy scalps and dandruff are all common complaints at this time of year. Add wearing wooly hats to the mix and scolding our heads with hot showers after a long winter walk - it’s no surprise our scalps aren’t too happy with us. But you don’t have to put up with a dry, itchy scalp for long if you know how to care for it. We asked trichologist Hannah Gaboardi for her top tips when it comes to choosing the best shampoo for dry scalps.

What causes a dry scalp?

While environmental changes can often be the cause of a dry, irritated scalp (think cold weather, sweaty headwear and central heating) certain ingredients in our shampoos and styling products might also be leading to an irritated scalp. “Parabens are major perpetrators of scalp irritation,” says Gaboardi. “These synthetic chemicals are often used as preservatives, keeping shampoos and conditioners free from bacterial build up. But they can also irritate your scalp and have even been linked to hair loss.” Sulphates and silicones are other common ingredients that should be avoided if you’re suffering from a dry scalp. “ALS and SLS (common terms for sulphates) are often used to help meld the chemical compounds of a product together. These chemicals create that sudsy, foamy component to every great bath product. But sulphates are also responsible for a ton of scalp and strand damage. These chemicals strip your hair of necessary natural oils, making your scalp highly susceptible to bacterial build up and extreme dryness. As a result, they can exacerbate skin conditions like dandruff and psoriasis. “Silicone on the other hand is used to seal the cuticle for shiny, smooth-looking tresses. Silicones like dimethicone can clog your pores, leading to increased scalp irritation, flake build up, and hair shedding. Product build up is one of the primary causes of dandruff, so it’s a good idea to also avoid silicones if possible.”

The best shampoo for a dry scalp

