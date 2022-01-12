Best silk and satin scrunchies

Satin and silk scrunchies protect hair from mechanical damage: here are 9 we love

Posted by for Hair

All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article

Beautiful satin and silk scrunchie designs to meld function with fashion.

Looking after our hair properly reaps myriad rewards. From increased shine and strength to added bounce, movement, and improved elasticity, there really are tangible benefits to making a little more effort. But, that doesn’t mean you have to tick off the old hundred strokes before bed adage. It can come down to closing the hair cuticle with a shot of cold water at the end of a shower, swapping to a silk or satin pillowcase (or wrapping your head in a scarf of either material), or – an easy swap – wearing scrunchies designed not to pull, tug, and yank the hair. 

Mechanical damage (any damage that is done to the hair by twisting, pulling, brushing, or other manual techniques), is one of the simplest ways to reduce the stress placed on your hair. If you like a tight bun or high ponytail, reduce the strain by securing a soft, smooth satin or silk scrunchie. It’ll protect the hair shaft and reduce further breakage. 

But, functionality doesn’t mean a lack of style. Quite the opposite, in fact. Silk and satin scrunchies have flooded social media over the past year, with celebrities and influencers alike adopting the style. Here are the nine we recommend to look after your curls, coils, waves, and strands.

