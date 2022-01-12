Looking after our hair properly reaps myriad rewards. From increased shine and strength to added bounce, movement, and improved elasticity, there really are tangible benefits to making a little more effort. But, that doesn’t mean you have to tick off the old hundred strokes before bed adage. It can come down to closing the hair cuticle with a shot of cold water at the end of a shower, swapping to a silk or satin pillowcase (or wrapping your head in a scarf of either material), or – an easy swap – wearing scrunchies designed not to pull, tug, and yank the hair.

Mechanical damage (any damage that is done to the hair by twisting, pulling, brushing, or other manual techniques), is one of the simplest ways to reduce the stress placed on your hair. If you like a tight bun or high ponytail, reduce the strain by securing a soft, smooth satin or silk scrunchie. It’ll protect the hair shaft and reduce further breakage.