Beautiful satin and silk scrunchie designs to meld function with fashion.
Looking after our hair properly reaps myriad rewards. From increased shine and strength to added bounce, movement, and improved elasticity, there really are tangible benefits to making a little more effort. But, that doesn’t mean you have to tick off the old hundred strokes before bed adage. It can come down to closing the hair cuticle with a shot of cold water at the end of a shower, swapping to a silk or satin pillowcase (or wrapping your head in a scarf of either material), or – an easy swap – wearing scrunchies designed not to pull, tug, and yank the hair.
Mechanical damage (any damage that is done to the hair by twisting, pulling, brushing, or other manual techniques), is one of the simplest ways to reduce the stress placed on your hair. If you like a tight bun or high ponytail, reduce the strain by securing a soft, smooth satin or silk scrunchie. It’ll protect the hair shaft and reduce further breakage.
But, functionality doesn’t mean a lack of style. Quite the opposite, in fact. Silk and satin scrunchies have flooded social media over the past year, with celebrities and influencers alike adopting the style. Here are the nine we recommend to look after your curls, coils, waves, and strands.
The Hermione Oversized Scrunchie by The Cushion Maven
Handmade by The Cushion Maven (a one-woman, Black-owned Norfolk brand), The Hermione oversized silk charmeuse scrunchie is delicate and whimsical, eliciting memories of balmy summer afternoons and bright joy.
Shop The Hermione Oversized Scrunchie by The Cushion Maven, £12
Blissy Oversized Scrunchie
Protect your hair from mechanical damage (tugging, pulling, snapping) with this smooth pure mulberry silk scrunchie that even Oprah has given the stamp of approval to.
Bread Beauty Supply Bread-Puff
From the makers of the cult Bread Beauty Supply Everyday Gloss hair oil, comes a scrunchie designed to encompass curls and coils of all shapes and sizes. Crafted from 100% vegan-friendly satin, it won’t dent, kink, or tug your precious hair.
Slip Large Silk Scrunchies
If you prefer a less voluminous scrunchie, Slip’s ones are an excellent choice. Made from the same material as the Slipsilk mulberry silk pillowcase, they are anti-crease and anti-breakage, as well as gentle on the hair and scalp.
Ganni Printed Organic Silk Satin Scrunchie
Cut from fluid organic silk satin, Ganni’s distinctive rope print is perfect to elevate simple hairstyles and winter outfits.
Shop Ganni Printed Organic Silk Satin Scrunchie at Liberty, £20
The White Company Silk Sleep Scrunchies
If you can tear yourself away from The White Company candles, take a moment to peruse their silk sleep scrunchies, too. Delicate, soft, and gentle on the hair – they’re the gift your hair needs overnight.
HairFlair Capri Champagne Satin Scrunchy
Iridescent and oversized, the HairFlair satin scrunchie prevents unnecessary damage and avoids kinks and creases during wear.
Shop HairFlair Capri Champagne Satin Scrunchy at Feel Unique, £9.95
Face Silk London Blush Pink Silk Scrunchie
Pillowy soft, these handmade scrunchies are made in the UK from smooth Italian silk. Wear overnight or during the day to keep your hair happy and strong.
Shop Face Silk London Blush Pink Silk Scrunchie at Etsy, £14.99
Kitsch Satin Pillow Scrunchie
Innovative hair brand Kitsch seems to make everything we love – microfibre hair towels, satin pillowcases, spa rollers, and pillow eye masks. On top of that, they also make 100% vegan and cruelty-free satin pillow scrunchies, too.
