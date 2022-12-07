No matter your hair type, there’s one multi-use product that has the ability to transform your locks: a texture spray. Underrated and often underused, a dry texture spray is great for adding hold, volume and a little bit of grit to your hair, allowing you to manipulate and style it that bit easier.

Why are texturising sprays so underrated? Once reserved only for a beachy-looking finish, the texture sprays of 10 years ago were often loaded with drying ingredients like alcohol or salt spray. While these sprays did give the hair a fair amount of hold, they were often heavy or left you with a crunchy feeling in the hair – a bedhead of crispy strands that didn’t feel or look particularly luxe.

Nowadays, texture sprays have been given a revamp. They’re lightweight, soft to the touch and almost invisible. They’re the closest you’ll get to having your very own hairstylist in a can and will completely transform the look, texture and longevity of your hairstyle. Want to know which are the best? Keep scrolling for Stylist’s edit…