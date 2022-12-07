All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
Whether you’ve got fine, flat, frizz-prone or fluffy hair – a texture spray could be the key to transforming your tresses…
No matter your hair type, there’s one multi-use product that has the ability to transform your locks: a texture spray. Underrated and often underused, a dry texture spray is great for adding hold, volume and a little bit of grit to your hair, allowing you to manipulate and style it that bit easier.
Why are texturising sprays so underrated? Once reserved only for a beachy-looking finish, the texture sprays of 10 years ago were often loaded with drying ingredients like alcohol or salt spray. While these sprays did give the hair a fair amount of hold, they were often heavy or left you with a crunchy feeling in the hair – a bedhead of crispy strands that didn’t feel or look particularly luxe.
Nowadays, texture sprays have been given a revamp. They’re lightweight, soft to the touch and almost invisible. They’re the closest you’ll get to having your very own hairstylist in a can and will completely transform the look, texture and longevity of your hairstyle. Want to know which are the best? Keep scrolling for Stylist’s edit…
Hair by Sam McKnight Cool Girl Barely There Texture Mist
Developed by hairdressing icon Sam McKnight, this is cool girl texture in a can. If you want that nonchalant Kate Moss or Alexa Chung type of lived-in texture – this is the product you need to recreate the look. Simply section hair and spritz liberally throughout. It’s lighter than traditional texturising sprays, so you can layer it with other products if needed, without it weighing down or feeling heavy on the hair.
Shop Hair by Sam McKnight Cool Girl Barely There Texture Mist at Cult Beauty, £25
Amika Un.Done Volume & Texture Spray
This clever multitasker not only adds hold, gives a piecey finish and tousled texture, it also works to mop up any excess oil or grease for a matte look. Zeolite minerals fight frizz so your hair is left smooth, plus it smells unbelievable – think warm vanilla, spicy-sweet clover and fresh citrus.
Shop Amika Un.Done Volume & Texture Spray at Cult Beauty, £20
R+Co Zig Zap Root Tease and Texture Spray
A must for those with fine or limp hair, this root-teasing texture spray is enriched with a blend of ingredients that help to thicken, strengthen and brighten fine and weakened locks. Perfect for refreshing second day hair that may have fallen flat, it’s got a gorgeous fragrance blend of white cedarwood, palo santo, fresh pine needles, waterlily and smoky tobacco leaf – delicious.
Shop R+Co Zig Zap Root Tease and Texture Spray at Space NK, £30
IGK Hair Beach Club Volumising Texture Spray
This clever can holds inside the modern way to create beachy texture. It’s salt-free but gives your hair all the pros of a day at the beach without any of the crunchy cons. Not only does it deliver hold, texture and volume, but it also has a glistening appearance that looks fresh from the beach and a healthy, lightweight feeling.
Shop IGK Hair Beach Club Volumising Texture Spray at Space NK, £24
Briogeo Superfoods Banana and Coconut Soft Wave Texture Spray
Zhoosh up tired tresses with this ultra-nourishing texture spray. A great option for thicker or curlier hair types, it’s enriched with hair-strengthening vitamin B5 that supports your strands, and potassium-packed banana extract that deeply nourishes parched hair. Hydrating coconut sugar allows for separation without the crunch – a great wave-defining spray that won’t hold down your hair.
Shop Briogeo Superfoods Banana and Coconut Soft Wave Texture Spray at Cult Beauty, £22.50
Ouai Texturising Spray
Celebrity hairstylist Jen Atkin is known for expertly creating that effortless, undone texture and this is her go-to for finessing those finishing touches. It helps to absorb oils, refresh and smooth hair, while adding buildable volume. Like all Ouai products, the smell is also divine.
Hershesons Zhoosh Foam
While this mousse isn’t technically your average dry texture mist, the finish is comparable, which is why it’s made the cut. Unlike anything else you’ve used before, it adds completely weightless volume with zero crunch or stickiness. Use on dry or damp hair for oomph and volume on all hair types – from flat to afro.
Oribe Dry Texturising Spray
Perhaps the most famous dry texturising spray on the market, there’s a reason why this mist still wins countless awards year after year. It’s the product that revolutionised texture sprays – it adds lift and absorbs excess oil that may be weighing down the root while leaving hair fresh and full.
Living Proof Full Dry Volume & Texture Spray
Combining a texture mist with a dry shampoo, this is your one-stop hair hero. It adds dimension and shape to waves and curls, lifts limp roots, while mopping up excess oil and grease. Plus, it’s formulated to provide heat protection up to 210°C, meaning it’s great to prep hair with – before using heated styling tools. Win-win.
Shop Living Proof Full Dry Volume & Texture Spray at Cult Beauty, £28
Main image: Stylist