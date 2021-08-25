The best of TikTok’s many time saving hair hacks

We all have our go-tos when it comes to hair, be it a low ponytail with some tendrils hastily pulled out, or a good old headscarf. There really isn’t any need to roll out the heat tools day after day, or employ some elaborate braiding technique (don’t even talk to us about fishtails) when time is not on your side.

But that’s not to say that our everyday go-tos aren’t deserving of a little zhoosh. Do you always despair that your bun looks lacklustre? There’s a TikTok hack for that – bolstering volume to ensure you’re happy with how it looks, which means less untying and retying during the day. Don’t have time to iron your headscarf or hijab? TikTok’s already got it covered (as always). And if you’ve yet to master the art of canerows (or just don’t have the time), you guessed it: TikTok’s found a way to fake the look so you can wear them out or quickly lay your wig on top. With no further ado, prepare to blitz your way through to a whole new world full of extra snooze time…