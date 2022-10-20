These four Black women have helped make the hair care industry more inclusive - here’s how

A legend in her own right, Charlotte Mensah is the British Ghanaian founder and creative director of Hairlounge, a salon located on London’s Portobello Road. Having worked in the industry for over 20 years, Mensah’s dedication to her craft is nothing short of admirable and she’s paved the way for many in the hair care industry.

Alongside launching her own synonymous range of products in 2016, Mensah has won British Afro hairdresser of the year three times, and in 2018 she was the first Black woman to be inducted into The British Hairdressing Awards Hall of Fame. In 2020, she launched her debut book – Good Hair, a definitive guide to afro, textured and curly hair and it was an overnight global success, not only within the Black community but for others who wanted to learn about Black hair, too.

Over the years, Mensah has diligently committed herself to teaching that hair is more than just hair – it’s an identity that we should be proud of, and for that she will always be recognised as a trailblazer of the natural hair movement.