These seriously chic blonde bobs will make you want to chop your hair off immediately
If you’ve been debating cutting your hair off, let us serve you some serious inspiration.
There’s not much that’s more satisfying than a fresh cut and colour. Whether you’re going bold and embracing the new-season ‘wolf cut’ (which, for the uninitiated, is a combination of a 70s shag and an 80s mullet and yes, it’s a whole lot cooler and easier to pull off than it might sound, trust us) or planning to join the curtain bang crew – that feeling of pure joy when you walk out of the salon is pretty much unrivalled.
If, however, you fancy a bit of a seasonal switch-up but aren’t sure what to go for, may we suggest considering a short, chic blonde bob? Perfect for natural or not-so-natural blondies, it’s a classic for a reason. Consider it a style that won’t ever go out of fashion, always looks incredible and it’s something that can be styled up in a whole host of ways to make sure it always feels fresh and never drab.
From golden hues to ashy highlights, tousled waves and Farrah Fawcett-inspired curls, we can’t decide which look we like most. So consider this as a sign: bookmark this page and screenshot your favourites ready for your next appointment.
The voluminous blonde bob
Curly caramel blonde bob
Classic blonde bob
Butterfly blonde bob
Wavy golden bob
Shoulder-grazing blonde bob
Comb over blonde bob
Cropped blonde bob
Dirty blonde bob
Flicked out blonde bob
Ashy blonde bob
Slicked back blonde bob
Main image: Getty