There’s not much that’s more satisfying than a fresh cut and colour. Whether you’re going bold and embracing the new-season ‘wolf cut’ (which, for the uninitiated, is a combination of a 70s shag and an 80s mullet and yes, it’s a whole lot cooler and easier to pull off than it might sound, trust us) or planning to join the curtain bang crew – that feeling of pure joy when you walk out of the salon is pretty much unrivalled.

If, however, you fancy a bit of a seasonal switch-up but aren’t sure what to go for, may we suggest considering a short, chic blonde bob? Perfect for natural or not-so-natural blondies, it’s a classic for a reason. Consider it a style that won’t ever go out of fashion, always looks incredible and it’s something that can be styled up in a whole host of ways to make sure it always feels fresh and never drab.