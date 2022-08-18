blonde-bob-short-hair-inspiration
Hair

These seriously chic blonde bobs will make you want to chop your hair off immediately

If you’ve been debating cutting your hair off, let us serve you some serious inspiration. 

There’s not much that’s more satisfying than a fresh cut and colour. Whether you’re going bold and embracing the new-season ‘wolf cut’ (which, for the uninitiated, is a combination of a 70s shag and an 80s mullet and yes, it’s a whole lot cooler and easier to pull off than it might sound, trust us) or planning to join the curtain bang crew – that feeling of pure joy when you walk out of the salon is pretty much unrivalled.

If, however, you fancy a bit of a seasonal switch-up but aren’t sure what to go for, may we suggest considering a short, chic blonde bob? Perfect for natural or not-so-natural blondies, it’s a classic for a reason. Consider it a style that won’t ever go out of fashion, always looks incredible and it’s something that can be styled up in a whole host of ways to make sure it always feels fresh and never drab.

From golden hues to ashy highlights, tousled waves and Farrah Fawcett-inspired curls, we can’t decide which look we like most. So consider this as a sign: bookmark this page and screenshot your favourites ready for your next appointment.

  • The voluminous blonde bob

    Trust Jodie Comer to deliver incredible hair: buttery blonde with a whole lot of volume, we adore the combination of a loose wave and flicked-out ends.

  • Curly caramel blonde bob

    Stacked layers, a hint of a fringe and a dreamy shade of caramel blonde, this shoulder-skimming cut has shot straight to the top of our favourites list.

  • Classic blonde bob

    Influencer Estee LaLonde should be number one in your list of bob inspiration – her blunt cut, white-blonde hair is iconic for a reason.

  • Butterfly blonde bob

    Feathery and swept away from the face, consider this a modern day version of Farrah Fawcett’s iconic hair.

  • Wavy golden bob

    She may not be making YouTube videos anymore, but Sam Chapman is still serving serious inspo. Darker roots and lighter ends paired with a relaxed wave is summer in a hair cut.

  • Shoulder-grazing blonde bob

    It’s giving 80s Debbie Harry and we couldn’t be happier – the natural curls, the dark roots and the shoulder-grazing length makes for the perfect entry into shorter hair.

  • Comb over blonde bob

    Short, chic and perfectly blonde, the deep parting and the long, face-framing side fringe elevate this look tenfold.

  • Cropped blonde bob

    Proof that serious volume, big curls and a sweeping side fringe are the holy trinity of blonde bobs.

  • Dirty blonde bob

    If it’s minimal upkeep you’re after, opt for highlights that still allow your natural hair colour to peek through and a choppy fringe that’ll grow out effortlessly.

  • Flicked out blonde bob

    A classic 60s style, the sleek lengths and flicked out ends is a fresh take on a classic cut.

  • Ashy blonde bob

    Blurring the lines between blonde, platinum and grey, these ashy tones styled into a loose wave requires regular purple shampoos but it’s worth it.

  • Slicked back blonde bob

    A blunt cut that’s tucked behind the ears and slicked back is minimal effort with high impact results.

Sign up for our monthly deep dive into the world of luxury fashion.

By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy

Main image: Getty