“Every celebrity, cool girl, model is going dark with their hair and I love it,” says TikTok user @girlbosstown. “My question… is being blonde, like, cheugy?”

If you’re not familiar, cheugy (pronounced chew-gee) is a term coined by 24-year old LA copywriter Hallie Cain and refers to a number of alleged social faux-pas. Side parts? Cheugy. Skinny jeans? Cheugy. If Keira Knightly or Kate Middleton wore it in 2005, chances are it’s cheugy.

According to patrons of the word (Cain and her friends), cheugy is the phrase to describe being out of date, passé or behind the trend.