Do blondes have more fun? It’s the age-old question that will probably never be answered, but one thing we do know for sure is this; blonde hair is always in vogue. And, in 2021, there are more options for wannabe blondes than ever before.

From updated classics, like the Bardot blonde, to low maintenance twists on the timeless trend (we’re thinking toasted coconut, cream soda, and yellow blonde, to name but three) there are a whopping seven new blonde hair colours racking up thousands upon thousands of likes on Instagram.

But, with so many options available (and with appointments at newly-reopened hair salons being the equivalent of beauty gold dust), which blonde is right for you? Really?