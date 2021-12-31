Hair let down is a real thing. Take a blow-dry, for example. Bouncy and swishy when you leave the salon, but by the time you’ve hopped on the bus, dodged the drizzle and picked up the shopping, it’s likely fallen flat. Not ideal, especially when you pop on social media and are inundated with impossibly perfect hair. For me, jealousy reigns supreme.

Fortunately, resourceful users on TikTok are sharing the ways they keep their strands silky smooth and voluminous without spending £££ on a tool like the Dyson Airwrap. Let me introduce you to the world of #rollertok.