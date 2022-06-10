Dyson has long been at the forefront of the bouncy blow-dry’s return and, according to global hair ambassador Larry King, perfecting the style on natural and multitextured hair is all about heat control.

“Every Dyson tool is geared around intelligent heat control. When giving yourself a voluminous and big blow-dry, you should be mindful about creating intense heat on the hair as this is when damage begins to occur.”

Managing the amount of heat needed to create bouncy curls starts with how you prepare the hair:

“Make sure to get your cleansing and base drying routine down pat,” advises session stylist Joy Matashi. “Start with a deep cleanse and, unlike straight hair textures, ensure your hair is dried right down to the root before beginning to form your big curls.”

Even though blowing out natural or silk-pressed hair might seem like a self-explanatory process, there’s actually a lot you need to keep in mind if you’re trying to avoid heat damage or breakage.

“One of the biggest misconceptions about natural hair is that it’s stronger than other hair textures but it’s actually really delicate and needs to be treated as such. A little protectant goes a long way. I love Sam Mcknight’s Multitasker Modern Hairspray because it can be used before and after styling, which ultimately helps you keep those curls in for longer.”