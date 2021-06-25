Introducing bubblegum blue hair, the hair colour set to dominate summer

After months of restrictions and closed salons, you might be itching for a dramatic hair makeover. Enter, one of this summer’s biggest hair colour trends: bubblegum blue.

Blue hair has been coined the hair colour trend of the moment. “There seems to be a real need for self-expression and blue is a real statement colour as blue pigment is not naturally created in hair,” explains Josh Wood, expert colourist and founder of Josh Wood Colour. “It immediately looks surprising, and in some cases a bit punk.”

If this sounds a bit intimidating to you, Wood advises opting for “a soft tonal pastel” for a slightly toned down look. In fact, pastel blue hair has been trending on Google over the last seven days.