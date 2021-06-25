Introducing bubblegum blue hair, the hair colour set to dominate summer

Blue hair is set to dominate summer. Here’s how to try the trend yourself
In the mood for a hair makeover? Let us introduce you to bubblegum blue hair…
After months of restrictions and closed salons, you might be itching for a dramatic hair makeover. Enter, one of this summer’s biggest hair colour trends: bubblegum blue.
Blue hair has been coined the hair colour trend of the moment. “There seems to be a real need for self-expression and blue is a real statement colour as blue pigment is not naturally created in hair,” explains Josh Wood, expert colourist and founder of Josh Wood Colour. “It immediately looks surprising, and in some cases a bit punk.”
If this sounds a bit intimidating to you, Wood advises opting for “a soft tonal pastel” for a slightly toned down look. In fact, pastel blue hair has been trending on Google over the last seven days.
It was also the colour of choice when Wood created the hair looks at the Marc Jacobs and Matty Bovan SS20 fashion shows. If you don’t want to wear all-over blue like the models on the runway, there are numerous ways to try the trend yourself.
“We have seen quite a lot of people going from total blue takeover to fine micro threads of pale blue balayage,” says Wood. “Blue buzz cuts, pastel blue bobs and hidden peek a boo colour are also all trending.” Even actor Florence Pugh dipped her toe in the blue hair trend with a pastel blue dip dye.
But before you take the plunge, Wood says there are some things to consider. “Deep vivid blues are great to enhance deep dark skin tones,” he says. Of course, there are no rules when it comes to hair colours but taking your hair from dark to very light blue can cause damage so he adds: “Soft baby blues are great on light blonde bases.”
Keen to try it for yourself? Here are some handy colour products that can help you try the look at home…
Josh Wood Blue Reef Hair Glaze
Bleach London Super Cool Colour in Blullini
Schwarzkopf Ultra Brights Pretty Pastels P121 Denim Steel
Main image: Getty