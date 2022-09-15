The world of bob haircuts can feel overwhelming. There’s the midi bob, the French bob and the Italian bob all gaining traction on social media and in salon chairs. But there’s also the collarbone bob, curly bob and curtain bob – all classic styles maintaining their popularity. One signature bob haircut straddles both camps: very popular while remaining classic. Naturally, I’m referring to the blunt bob.

Instantly identifiable by the signature sharp line, the blunt bob has had a few iterations: angled, long, chin-length, wavy, layered or otherwise. Before you head to the salon, heed some inspiration from our curated edit of the types of blunt bob (including some semi-blunt and soft bobs).