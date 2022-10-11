Wondering if you’re brave enough to try a French bob? Or perhaps the sharp and straight 90s bob has tempted you? Well, you’re not alone – the bob is one of the most requested haircuts of 2022, and the likes of Florence Pugh, Lucy Hale and Jourdan Dunn all agree.

But making the decision to have a bob haircut can be a nerve-wracking one, whether you’re going from super-long to short or short to slightly shorter. The key to getting your bob just right is open communication with your hairdresser. Fortunately, Stylist has pulled together advice from some of the best hairstylists out there, so you know what to expect before the big chop.