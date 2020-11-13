So what makes bobs so popular? While it’s thought to have been invented in 1909 by Parisian hairdresser Antoine de Paris, who used Joan of Arc as inspiration, the timeless hairstyle rose to popularity in the 1920s. Breaking away from the archaic belief that long hair signalled femininity, the bob became a symbol of a shift in society.

Now, it is praised for being low-maintenance and can be worn in a variety of ways, from a French bob (when the length typically hits the corner of the mouth) to an asymmetric bob (when one side is slightly longer than the other) and even a lob (a slightly longer version of a bob).

If you’re one of the thousands that finds themselves googling ‘bob’ (and spiralling into an internal debate over whether to do it or not), we’ve rounded up some of our favourite bob styles below to give you some inspiration for when the hairdressers reopen.