“The midi bob has a chunky heaviness on the ends that shows off the neck but is long enough to tie up,” explains Seán Paul Nother, half of leading hairdressing duo The Hair Bros.

“Because of the slightly longer length, it sits beautifully on both blow-dried and air-dried hair. It’s a tad longer than a 90s bob, which means you can throw your hair up on a hot day and have some beautiful Bardot-esque tendrils of hair frame your face. It also looks fantastic casually thrown to either side with a bit of dry shampoo or mousse.

“The easy way to find your perfect length midi bob is by tilting your head forward. As you tilt your chin down, run your hand down the back of your neck. You should be able to feel a bone that sticks out slightly – think about the joint between the base of your neck and the top of your spine – it should be about where your neck and shoulders meet.”