Bob hairstyle inspiration: stars from Kate Mara to Jennifer Lopez rock our favourite short haircut
Kayleigh Dray
From Kate Mara to Elisabeth Moss, to Jennifer Lopez and Kate Middleton, we’ve decided to take a look back at the A-listers who went for the chop and made the iconic bob hairstyle their own.
Originally a symbol of liberation, modernity and boldness, the bob cut captured the imagination of the world when it was first created by Polish-born hairdresser Antoine de Paris in France in 1909.
Since then the bob haircut has remained a firm favourite with women everywhere (the list includes the likes of Debbie Harry, Diana Ross, Twiggy, Whitney Houston, Courtney Love and Victoria Beckham, to name just a few), although there’s no denying that we’ve seen the bob cut go through a number of reinventions over the years.
Think the shaggy bob hairstyle, made famous by Meg Ryan in You’ve Got Mail, and the ‘Pob’ (otherwise known as the inverted bob haircut). A messy, textured and heavily-layered version of the bob cut was favoured by punk rockers in the 70s, while women in the 80s opted for permed crops. And let’s not forget the shoulder-grazing choppy ‘lob’ (or long bob haircut), which has been seen all over this year’s red carpets.
Should you opt for a bob haircut?
Essentially, the ever-versatile bob hairstyle is an incredibly chic and accessible look, which really can be tailored to suit any face shape or style.
Celebrities with bob hairstyles
Halle Berry, Jameela Jamil, Chrissy Teigen, Kate Middleton, Kelly Clarkson, Serena Williams, Jennifer Lopez, Bella Hadid, Eva Mendes, Selena Gomez, Penélope Cruz, Lucy Liu, Kerry Washington, Reese Witherspoon and countless others have all fallen for the bob. Hard.
Here, we have collated just some of our favourite twists on the classic haircut, so get ready for some serious short hair inspiration…
Halle Berry stole the 2021 Oscars with her chic new hairstyle: a short choppy fringe (or baby bangs, if you prefer) and a sharp, angled bob.
Vanessa Hudgens quietly announced that she had cut her hair into a bob a few weeks ago on Instagram, writing: “Soooo she’s short now. @mflyons did hair on Tick Tick Boom and we worked together on Second Act as well. When I wrapped on that she gave me a chop. And now that I wrapped on this, she gave me chop. Kind of a tradition now. Lol anyways. I love it.”
However, her super-slick lob really caught everyone’s attention at the MTV Movie & TV Awards: Greatest of All Time Special, when she paired it with a little black dress by Versace and effortlessly channeled Posh Spice.
“Stunning,” commented one fan simply.
“This is giving me serious Spice Girls vibes,” added another.
And still one more said: “You are SO pretty it’s unfair!”
From Mamma Mia to Cinderella, she’s had long blonde waves in pretty much every big-screen venture she’s been in so far.
However, Lily James chopped her hair into a short, blunt bob for Netflix’s Rebecca – and the effortlessly cool ‘do is the autumn beauty inspiration we didn’t know we needed..
“Chopped it off,” she captioned a photo of her vintage haircut on Instagram. “Thank you to my gorgeous glam team!”
Demi Moore
Demi Moore has had long dark hair for as long as we can remember (except when she rocked that chic pixie in Ghost), so we were excited to see she’s switched things up for her new role in Brave New World. The ice-blonde bob – or lob, if we’re being pedantic – features blunt lines, a sweeping side-parting, and shoulder-skimming lengths. And, whether it’s a temporary style (or even a wig), it’s a look that’s definitely checking all the post-lockdown hair trends: bleached blonde locks and oh-so-hygienic bobs are big news in the post-Covid world, after all.
Anyone else suspect a fair few people will be running to the salons with a photo of Demi in hand for inspiration…?
Taking to Instagram to share her new hair cut, model Taylor Hill said she was “feeling a little bit lighter” as she posted a series of photos showing off her new, choppy look.
Hill also included a picture of her holding up the hair that had been cut off as she thanked hairdresser Danilo.
The chin-length hair style was styled in loose, messy waves and a centre parting, AKA the literal bob of dreams. Believe us when we say this is the picture we will be taking to our stylist once restrictions lift.
Clever styling or a full-blown haircut? Whichever way you look at it, Taylor Swift decided to celebrate the premiere of her new Netflix documentary, Miss Americana, with a new look. We have a feeling this loose wavy bob (faux or not) is going to inspire a sudden surge of salon bookings over the next few weeks…
Nicole Scherzinger
Known for her long, glossy hair, Nicole Scherzinger has teased a shoulder-length bob before but she’s never fully committed. Until now.
Sleek, shiny and blunt, Scherzinger’s take on short hair is all kinds of incredible. Paired with a dark and sultry smoky eye and a pair of statement earrings at the 2019 Fashion Awards, we’re seriously big fans.
Zara Larsson
Singer Zara Larsson is no stranger to a bob, but she debuted an even shorter hair style at the 2019 Fashion Awards. Her super sleek, pinky peach-toned crop was in a chic centre parting and tucked behind her ears to show off a pair of statement jewels.
Paired with a minimal smoky eye and floating liner, Larsson’s entire look is mega party inspiration.
Michelle Williams
The Oscar-nominated actor might be famous for her platinum blonde pixie cut but she appears to be growing it out. As she treads the awards red carpets in 2020, fans have noticed that the actor’s hair now falls in a sharp and sleek bob, sitting just below her chin.
Sandra Bullock
Sandra Bullock has been sporting long bronde (that’s not blonde, not brunette, but somewhere really pretty in between) tresses for a while now. However, the Hollywood star debuted a new look at the 2019 ESPY Awards on Wednesday night, where she presented Megan Rapinoe and the United States Women’s National Team with the award for Best Team.
We’re talking, of course, about that lob (long bob), which she’d teased into messy layered waves that hung around her face and just brushed her shoulders. We’re particular fans of that oh-so-chic chocolate shade and caramel highlights combo: ideal for summer.
Lauren Conrad