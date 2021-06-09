Hair

From Kate Mara to Elisabeth Moss, to Jennifer Lopez and Kate Middleton, we’ve decided to take a look back at the A-listers who went for the chop and made the iconic bob hairstyle their own.          

Originally a symbol of liberation, modernity and boldness, the bob cut captured the imagination of the world when it was first created by Polish-born hairdresser Antoine de Paris in France in 1909.

Since then the bob haircut has remained a firm favourite with women everywhere (the list includes the likes of Debbie Harry, Diana Ross, Twiggy, Whitney Houston, Courtney Love and Victoria Beckham, to name just a few), although there’s no denying that we’ve seen the bob cut go through a number of reinventions over the years. 

Think the shaggy bob hairstyle, made famous by Meg Ryan in You’ve Got Mail, and the ‘Pob’ (otherwise known as the inverted bob haircut). A messy, textured and heavily-layered version of the bob cut was favoured by punk rockers in the 70s, while women in the 80s opted for permed crops. And let’s not forget the shoulder-grazing choppy ‘lob’ (or long bob haircut), which has been seen all over this year’s red carpets. 

Should you opt for a bob haircut?

Essentially, the ever-versatile bob hairstyle is an incredibly chic and accessible look, which really can be tailored to suit any face shape or style.

Celebrities with bob hairstyles

Halle BerryJameela JamilChrissy TeigenKate MiddletonKelly Clarkson, Serena WilliamsJennifer LopezBella HadidEva Mendes, Selena GomezPenélope CruzLucy Liu, Kerry Washington, Reese Witherspoon and countless others have all fallen for the bob. Hard. 

Here, we have collated just some of our favourite twists on the classic haircut, so get ready for some serious short hair inspiration…

  • Kata Mara

    Kate Mara just served us a striking look with her razor sharp bob in platinum blonde. The actor, who usually sports long, brunette hair, shared a photograph of the new style on Instagram.  

    Hair stylist Mara Roszak also shared a photograph of the do, explaining how she created it: “Sleek shiny and 90s platinum bob to get the ‘wet not wet’ look. @rozhair oil on her straight dry hair, finished it off with @jilliandempsey pomade for those sharp ends.”

    This is some serious inspiration for summer. 

  • Emma Corrin

    Emma Corrin’s hairstylist, Daniel Martin, recently told Vanity Fair that the actor – who shot to fame as The Crown’s Princess Diana – is obsessed with the styles of 90s heartthrobs.

    “The past six months is all about boys,” Martin said. “She wants to be Leonardo DiCaprio, or she wants to be Brad Pitt, or she wants to be David Beckham – generally those strong male influences from the ‘90s.”

    Now, it seems the stylist has helped Corrin achieve all of her 90s dreams, dyeing her hair a bright blonde colour before giving it a fresh, sharp inverted bob cut (and a shaved under section, too).

    “The *cool* vibe deteriorates as you swipe,” Corrin teased her fans as she showed off her new ‘do on Instagram, “but the hurrrr still rad.”

    We feel that.

  • Elisabeth Moss

    Elisabeth Moss has been sporting long blonde locks for as long as we can remember, so you better believe we sat up and took notice when the talented star of The Handmaid’s Tale unveiled a new brunette bob on Instagram.

    “Welcome to 1992,” she captioned her new ‘do, which is bound to make millennials everywhere feel nostalgic for their favourite decade. Especially as Moss’ hairstylist Tommy Buckett even told PopSugar that the look is inspired by none other than Winona Ryder in Reality Bites.

    Naturally, then, Moss’ haircut has gone down a storm with her friends and followers.

    “We need to have a telephone conversation about this look,” wrote Amanda Brugel. “I can’t unsee this.”

    Juliette Lewis added: “Wow, I love this look so much!”

    And Ashley Benson wrote simply: “LOVE THIS, LIZZIE!”

  • Jesy Nelson

    Jesy Nelson has cut her signature long hair into a chic bob.

    The singer, who left Little Mix in December 2020, revealed her new look in a series of Instagram pictures. Nelson’s hair now skim her shoulders and she captioned the post: “new do”.

    She also now has two-toned hair, a popular trend that has resurged from the 90s. The lengths of Nelson’s hair have been dyed from blonde to light brown, while the front sections are auburn to frame her face.

  • Halle Berry

    Halle Berry shows off bob and baby bangs on 2021 Oscars red carpet
    Halle Berry at the 2021 Oscars.

    Halle Berry stole the 2021 Oscars with her chic new hairstyle: a short choppy fringe (or baby bangs, if you prefer) and a sharp, angled bob.

  • Vanessa Hudgens

    Vanessa Hudgens has long been a fan of the classic blunt bob, so we weren’t all that surprised when the Disney star – who has been sporting incredibly long hair of late – decided to go short for summer.

    And, naturally, her Instagram followers were quick to praise the blunt jaw-skimming haircut.

    “Your new ‘do looks stunning,” commented one fan.

    “Short hair queen!” added one more.

  • Susanna Reid

    Susanna Reid has decided to shake up her look, cropping her long hair into a chic new bob (and scattering a few summery blonde highlights through her locks, too). And, thanks to her natural waves, it is a ‘do that’s full of bounce and movement, too.

    “Loving your new haircut,” commented one fan underneath Reid’s Instagram post. “It looks so lovely, [and] the highlights really suit you.”

    “Love your hair,” added one more, alongside a string of fire emojis.

    And still one more wrote simply: “Gorgeous.”

  • Jonathan Van Ness

    Ever since Jonathan Van Ness burst onto our screens on Netflix’s Queer Eye in 2018, we couldn’t get enough of their charming personality, incredible grooming skills and long, signature hair.

    Last summer, the podcast host got their hair chopped into a lob. Over the months, it grew back and, now, they’ve given it a refresh. As well as taking the length back into a chic lob, JVN opted for a 70s-style shape, keeping the bottom of their lengths full and bouncy. And it seems the cut has given JVN’s hair a new lease of life and reinvigorated their curls.

    NYC-based hair artist Sherene The Queen (who is also an old colleague of JVN), was behind the gorgeous cut. Posting a picture of the two together, Sherene wrote: “A fresh Spring cut for @jvn brings out those juicy curls”.

    But there might have been another factor behind those tumbling curls alongside a clever cut. On Sherene’s post, JVN commented: “We may have been using my line I’m testing”. Cue excitement.

    Earlier this year, JVN announced they are working on their own haircare brand. They added that the products will be “inclusive for all people, effective for all hair types and sustainable to our gorgeous Earth”. One thing’s for sure: those soon-to-launch products create incredible curls.

  • Penelope Cruz

    Penelope Cruz is the latest in a long line of celebrities to embrace the blunt bob. Taking to Instagram, the actor shared a snap of herself with a shorter ‘do, with the ends of her dark hair just skimming her shoulders.

    Fans fell over themselves to lavish praise on Cruz’s new look, with one writing: “Omg omg omg!!!! I love these pictures!!! You look fabulous.”

    “Love the hair,” said one more.

    And another said simply: “Stunning!”

  • Uzo Aduba

    Mrs. America’s Uzo Aduba took home the award for Best Supporting Actress at the 2021 Critics’ Choice Awards – a very much-deserved win. Naturally, then, all eyes were on the actor’s virtual red carpet appearance. 

    And, while her purple jumpsuit received plenty of compliments, it was her blunt new cut, which saw her hair cropped into a sleek chin-grazing bob, that truly captured people’s attention.

    “You look so beautiful,” commented one fan. 

    “Congratulations!” 

  • Nicola Coughlan

    Nicola Coughlan, our Bridgerton and Derry Girls favourite, has chopped her long locks into a chic, blunt, chin-grazing bob. And we are incredibly into it, quite frankly.

  • Alexa Chung

    Alexa Chung is the sort of person who’s synonymous with a bob – but the writer, presenter, and fashion designer has been sporting a longer look for a while now. Keen to give herself a fresh new style for spring, though, Chung has now opted for a chic jaw-grazing French bob. And, due to lockdown restrictions, she chopped it in herself, too!

    “Back to the start,” she captioned a photo of the cut on Instagram. 

  • Jameela Jamil

    The French bob is the most googled haircut right now, and it seems likely to become even more so now that our beloved Jameela Jamil has shared a photo of herself with one. Cut to a chin-grazing length, and paired with a blunt curtain fringe, it simply oozes chic. And, whether it’s a wig or not (as some suspicious social media users have suggested), we have a feeling people will be showing their hairdressers this photo whenever we are finally released from lockdown.

  • Britney Spears

    We recently predicted that Jennifer Aniston’s Friends haircut, created by Chris McMillan, was going to make a comeback for 2020 and beyond (albeit with a modern twist). So, yeah, you can bet your bottom dollar that we lost our minds a little bit when the one and only Britney Spears proved us right.

    Taking to Instagram over the weekend, the musician unveiled her choppy lob to her fans, writing: “Cut my hair! You know what they say – out with the old and in with the new!”

    With face-framing layers creating plenty of movement, as well as a blend of rich honey tones, the ‘do naturally went down a storm on social media.

    “I love it!” commented one fan alongside a string of heart-eyed emojis.

    “Omg the shag! It’s perfect!” added another.

    And still one more noted: “ICONIC!”

  • Lily James

    Rebecca: Lily James as Mrs. de Winter
    Rebecca: Lily James as Mrs. de Winter

    From Mamma Mia to Cinderella, she’s had long blonde waves in pretty much every big-screen venture she’s been in so far. 

    However, Lily James chopped her hair into a short, blunt bob for Netflix’s Rebecca – and the effortlessly cool ‘do is the autumn beauty inspiration we didn’t know we needed..

    “Chopped it off,” she captioned a photo of her vintage haircut on Instagram. “Thank you to my gorgeous glam team!”

  • Helen George

    Call The Midwife star Helen George has never been afraid to experiment with her hair, embracing pixie crops, long waves, and everything in between. Every single look has suited her. And her new bob – complete with mega-short baby bangs – is no exception.

    “Inspiration for my hair appointment tomorrow,” commented one fan underneath George’s sneak-peek at the ‘do on Instagram.

    “Love it, you look fabulous!” said another.

    And still one more wrote: “This is a very cute look on you!”

  • Taylor Hill

    Taylor Hill just got the chicest bob we’ve ever seen.

    Posting a picture on Instagram, the model revealed that she has now cut her hair into a French bob. The jaw-skimming haircut is complete with edgy blunt ends.

    As for styling, Hill gave her hair lots of volume in the roots and finished the lengths with a messy yet stylish tousled texture.

    Hill first got a big chop in June, when she cut her long hair into a lob. At the time, she told fans she was “feeling a little bit lighter”.

  • Jennifer Lopez

    Jennifer Lopez has achieved the perfect messy yet glamorous bob. In a picture posted by her hairstylist Chris Appleton, Lopez’s hair barely skims her shoulders and is styled into gorgeous tumbling curls.

    While we don’t think Lopez has actually cut her hair – she wears eight different hairstyles in her new music video for Pa’ Ti - Lonely, all at varying lengths – it’s a clever way to try a bob without fully committing.

  • January Jones

    January Jones has dabbled with pastel pink highlights in the past, but the Mad Men actor surprised fans when she too to Instagram to debut her bright candyfloss bob haircut over the weekend.

    Cut in a blunt style, just grazing her chin, the photo revealed that Jones’ hair has now been coloured a deep pink hue all over – save for her roots, of course, which she has chosen to leave blonde.

    “What a difference a day makes,” Jones captioned the snapshot.

    Naturally, the post was soon flooded with complimentary comments from fans.

    “It looks so pretty on you!!!,” one wrote.

    “Wow,” added another.

    And one more branded the new look “magic.”

  • Chrissy Teigen

    Chrissy Teigen has once again swapped her mermaid-length locks for a chic, clavicle-hugging bob. 

    She first gave fans a sneak-peek at her new ‘do via her Instagram Stories, which saw the chop styled in a tousled, wavy style with a deep side-parting. 

    “Short again,” she captioned it.

    Later, she shared a photo of her new haircut via her main Instagram grid, after she’d straightened it for a date night with husband John Legend.

    “Omg love the chop!!!!!” commented one fan.

    “Meow!!!” added another.

    And still one more commented (in full caps):  “STUNNING!”

    Suffice to say, the people love Chrissy Teigen’s new look. Anyone else predicting a wave of beach-blonde bob requests at the salons?

  • Allison Janney

    Celebrity stylist Jill Crosby revealed Allison Janney’s new ‘do in an Instagram post, noting that the dramatic “transformation” took a whopping 10 hours. As per the pic, Janney’s hair has been chopped into a chic jaw-grazing bob. And, following that big post-lockdown trend, it’s been coloured a covetable white-blonde hair, too. It wasn’t all big changes, though, as the Oscar winning actor’s signature side fringe was kept in place.

  • Demi Moore

    Demi Moore with ice-blonde bob
    Demi Moore with ice-blonde bob

    Demi Moore has had long dark hair for as long as we can remember (except when she rocked that chic pixie in Ghost), so we were excited to see she’s switched things up for her new role in Brave New World. The ice-blonde bob – or lob, if we’re being pedantic – features blunt lines, a sweeping side-parting, and shoulder-skimming lengths. And, whether it’s a temporary style (or even a wig), it’s a look that’s definitely checking all the post-lockdown hair trends: bleached blonde locks and oh-so-hygienic bobs are big news in the post-Covid world, after all. 

    Anyone else suspect a fair few people will be running to the salons with a photo of Demi in hand for inspiration…?

  • Myleene Klass

    It seems Myleene Klass was one of the first to head back to the salon after they reopened on 4 July, swapping up her long brunette hair into a sun-kissed blonde bob. 

    Sitting just above her shoulders, the cut blended highlights with layers to create lots of texture. And it seems the musician’s followers were big fans of the look, with around 8,700 rushing to ‘like’ the snap shortly after it was shared on social media.

    Underneath the post, too, were hundreds of comments from fans and celebrity pals alike.

    “Beautiful,” commented Katie Piper.

    “Oh YES!” added Lauren Laverne. “I love it when you go blonde!”

    And Kate Thornton added: “Looking good!”

  • Taylor Hill

    taylor-hill-bob-hair-cut
    Taylor Hill.

    Taking to Instagram to share her new hair cut, model Taylor Hill said she was “feeling a little bit lighter” as she posted a series of photos showing off her new, choppy look.

    Hill also included a picture of her holding up the hair that had been cut off as she thanked hairdresser Danilo

    The chin-length hair style was styled in loose, messy waves and a centre parting, AKA the literal bob of dreams. Believe us when we say this is the picture we will be taking to our stylist once restrictions lift.   

  • Jamie-Lynn Sigler

    Let’s face facts: thinking up fun ways to celebrate your birthday in lockdown isn’t easy. The Sopranos’ Jamie-Lynn Sigler, however, decided to mark the occasion by chopping off her abundant brunette curls into a chic DIY bob.

    “That’s two years of physical, emotional, and spiritual growth that I cut off right there on my bday, thanks to some ‘help’ from my sis Riawna Capri,” she said, alongside a photo of her new asymmetrical ‘do (as well as her shorn braid).

    Explaining that she decided to donate her hair to a very good cause indeed, she added that she would be gifting it to the BeYOUtiful Foundation, a community created for women of all ages defying the odds against cancer.

    “Proud to be donating this hard work to @beyoutiful_foundation ,” she said. “And, to everyone who came by today, sent food, flowers, videos, FaceTimes… thank you so much. It’s nice to feel grateful during times like these. This is 39!”

  • Emily Atack

    Like most of us in lockdown, Emily Atack contemplated whether to give herself a makeover. Except, she actually saw it through.

    The actress shared a picture of her new bob, revealing that she used pliers and paper scissors to achieve the look. In the caption, she wrote, “Hacked my extensions out with pliers and used paper scissors to trim it. All doing fine over here.”

    Of course, hairdressers are urging their clients to avoid giving themselves drastic haircuts at home but Atack’s hair does look amazing. If you’re considering giving yourself an at-home cut, read our detailed guide first.

  • Julianne Hough

    Julianne Hough has never been afraid to switch up her look. Over the years, we’ve seen her try any number of styles – from short to long – and dye her hair a beautiful array of colours, too (think copper and honey blonde, to name two). 

    It should come as no surprise to learn, then, that she’s switched up her look in lockdown. 

    That’s right: as seen on the star’s Instagram Stories, gone is her blonde lob of the past few months. Instead, we have a heavily textured and asymmetrical bob – which she’s had coloured a soft rose pink hue. For added depth and volume (not to mention ease of maintenance!), Hough has kept her roots dark their natural colour. 

    Consider us fans. 

  • Maya Hawke

    Stranger Things star Maya Hawke has given into the temptation of an at-home haircut during lockdown and to do it, she enlisted the help of her mother Uma Thurman.

    Thurman shared a picture of the moment, in which you can see Hawke now has a very short (and chic) bob. Alongside the image, Thurman wrote, “Home hair cuts bring us back home. We are all finding ourselves again.”

    Hawke isn’t the only celebrity to recently ask their mum for a haircut. Earlier this week, Camila Cabello’s mother cut her fringe, leading Cabello to compare herself to Severus Snape.

  • Perrie Edwards

    Perrie Edwards has, like so many others before her, succumbed to the allure of a coronavirus lockdown haircut.

    Taking to Instagram, the Little Mix singer revealed that she had cut her long blonde hair into a shaggy bob with bangs.

    “Perrie isn’t here right now,” she joked, alongside the images. “She’s lost her FUCKING mind during isolation.”

    Judging by the comments underneath the post, Edwards’ fans are very into her grungey new look. Indeed, Maya Jama has branded her a “sex bomb”, while others have branded the ‘do as “stunning”.

    We have a feeling it may inspire some to grab the scissors during lockdown and brave the chop themselves…

  • Kate Middleton

    Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, has always stuck to her guns and kept her head full of long, dark, curls over the years. However, when she stepped out in Ireland this week, royal fans were stunned to see she’d chopped her hair into a long, sleek, and elegant bob, which just sits on her shoulders. Of course, it goes without saying that she made sure to inject some volume and bounce into her new mini-mane with her traditional Chelsea blowout.

  • Kelly Clarkson

    Kelly Clarkson has decided to kick off Season 18 of The Voice with a new look. In a video filmed from her iconic red chair, the singer debuted a choppy bob cut to fall just below her chin, with lots of layers for added texture and movement.

  • Serena Williams

    Sharing a photo from her holidays on Instagram, Serena Williams has revealed that she’s currently serving a blunt honey-blonde bob. 

    “Love,” wrote one fan.

    “Truly beautiful,” added another.

  • Ashley Benson

    Ashley Benson’s long blonde hair is no more, as the model debuted a “sleek bob with a little smoke” haircut on Instagram today. It remains unclear as to whether or not the “little smoke” is in reference to a few strands of dark gray scattered throughout the cut, or the overall darker, ashier hair color. Either way, though, her followers were big fans.

    “More like a LOTTA smoke,” said one, alongside a string of heart-eyed emojis.

    “Perfect,” declared another.

    And there were a lot of fire emojis, too.

  • Jennifer Lopez

    Jennifer Lopez debuted a long shoulder-length bob back in November, while she was working the press circuit for Hustlers. Now, though, the indomitable JLo has switched up her look again, going for something a little shorter and more rock chic. 

    She showed off her tousled honey-coloured bob on Instagram, as she revealed she’s “back in the studio, workin’ on my skills”. And, while we’re incredibly excited at the idea of more JLo music, the majority of her followers were all about her new haircut.

    “Looking fresh,” wrote one.

    “Love your hair like this, JLo,” added another.

    And still one more, alongside a string of ‘on point’ emojis, added: “NICE HAIR!!!”

    Suffice to say, the people are fans. Will you be rushing to the salon for a ‘Jenny from the Block’ haircut?

  • Bella Hadid

    In 2019, Bella Hadid dyed her dark brown hair a golden honey blonde and chopped her long locks chopped into a sharp lob, which strongly resembles Aniston’s iconic 2001 ‘do.

    This year, though, the supermodel has gone even shorter – and back to brunette – with a chin-length bob. She’s been wearing it poker-straight on the Paris Fashion Week catwalks. However, this week saw her show off her ‘do in all its wavy glory, and she did it in the best possible way: a series of selfies at the Hôtel Plaza Athénée’s Dior Institut. Because what else are those full-size mirrors for, eh?

    Naturally, her followers were big fans of the look.

    “Wow,” wrote one fan in the comments.

    “So being this beautiful is rude, but OK,” added another.

    And still one more noted: “OMG it’s stunning!”

  • Katherine Heigl

    Famed for her long blonde hair, Suits star Katherine Heigl couldn’t resist showing off her new brunette bob on Instagram, which has been cut in a similar style to Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s iconic Fleabag ‘do.

    “I literally have nothing to do and no where to go today but I was dying to play with my new haircut,” wrote Heigl of the snap. “Once it was all styled and pretty I figured I should complete the look with a touch of lipstick…and foundation…and blush…and brows…and eye shadow…now I’m all done up with nowhere to go. And I’ll have to spend an extra 15 mins washing this all off tonight…

    “I didn’t really think this through.”

  • Cate Blanchett

    Cate Blanchett has never been afraid of experimenting with shorter hair. The actor has recently been wearing her hair in a shoulder-grazing wavy lob. However, for the Roksanda LFW show she stepped out with a chic and oh-so-sleek bob, that had been cut in a blunt chin-length style.

    “Cool hair,” wrote one fan, underneath one of Blanchett’s Instagram posts from the event (which the Blue Jasmine star had posted, incidentally, in celebration of a sustainable fashion choice). 

    “So elegant,” added another.

  • Demi Lovato

    On 14 Feb 2020, Demi Lovato shared a number of photographs to her Instagram Stories. The pictures – which saw her blowing kisses at the camera – revealed that her Rapunzel-esque locks had been replaced with a seriously glossy asymmetrical bob.

    While we can’t embed Insta Stories (you can view them here), it’s worth noting that this isn’t the first time that Lovato has jumped on the bob bandwagon: last year, she sported an incredibly similar style, too (see embed for details).

    It’s worth noting that this isn’t so much a new haircut as it is the removal of extensions. Until she decides to go long again, though, we’re big fans of Lovato’s bob.

  • Natalie Portman

    Natalie Portman made headlines for staging a powerful protest on the Oscars red carpet, but the critically-acclaimed actor also turned heads with her new haircut, too. However, it’s not the first time that she has shown it off.

    Taking to Instagram earlier this year, Portman shared a cosy cooking tutorial, which revealed her take on a “traditional Israeli breakfast of chickpeas, salad and tahini (adapted from my mom’s recipe).”

    It was here that the actor first revealed her chic chin-length bob to the masses – and, naturally, they were fans.

    “Love your hair,” wrote one.

    Another added: “Your hair is [on fire].”

    Most, though, were heavily focused on Portman’s delicious breakfast.

    “Now THIS is a recipe I can get behind,” commented one excited fan.

    Suffice to say, it seems hair reveals and hummus go very well together indeed.

  • Eva Mendes

    Eva Mendes celebrated her “cute new hair” (aka a super textured lob) on Instagram, thanking her stylist Giannandrea for making “life a helluva lot easier”.

    Sharing a video of the choppy textured bob to his own feed, Giannandrea wrote: “A new decad,e a new look and a first ever for Eva Mendes… a short haircut!!!!

    “I was stunned when she asked for me to and here she’s all chic a modern designer business woman and cool mama!”

  • Camila Cabello

    Camila Cabello has been absent from social media for some time. However, in February 2020, the singer finally returned to Instagram… and she did so with a brand new ‘do.

    Sharing a behind-the-scenes photo from the set of Sony’s Cinderella, Cabello explained her digital detox.

    “I think it’s healthy to know when you need time for yourself,” she said, captioning a photo of herself with a super-short flapper bob. “That’s been my biggest thing I’ve worked on this year so far is to listen to my intuition and what my mind and body need.

    “When I feel overwhelmed or overstimulated I’m like…. ok I need to give myself a little room to slow down. but I miss and love you guys!!!!”

    It’s unclear if the bob is the result of a chop or a wig, but Cabello’s fans have fallen over themselves to welcome her back to Instagram and compliment her new hairstyle. Anyone else have a feeling the flapper bob is going to be making waves at salons as a result?

  • Claire Holt

    The bob is still very much Hollywood’s haircut de jour, as Claire Holt’s new haircut has well and truly proven: think soft waves cut to fall just under the chin, shorter layers around the face.

    Taking to Instagram to share a photo of her new ‘do, The Originals star joked that she “wanted to shave it off but @josephchase convinced me not to be so dramatic”.

    “Beautiful,” wrote one fan of Holt’s bob.

    “”Spring hair goals,” added another.

    Anyone else have a feeling this picture is going to be shown to a lot of hairdressers over the next few weeks?

  • Taylor Swift

    PARK CITY, UTAH - JANUARY 23: Taylor Swift attends the 2020 Sundance Film Festival - "Miss Americana" Premiere at Eccles Center Theatre on January 23, 2020 in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)
    Taylor Swift.

    Clever styling or a full-blown haircut? Whichever way you look at it, Taylor Swift decided to celebrate the premiere of her new Netflix documentary, Miss Americana, with a new look. We have a feeling this loose wavy bob (faux or not) is going to inspire a sudden surge of salon bookings over the next few weeks…

  • Monica Bellucci

    All eyes were on Monica Bellucci at Alexandre Vauthier’s couture show in Paris this week, which was partly due to her dramatic new haircut. That’s right: the fashion model and actor has switched up her style for spring, chopping her long locks into this season’s must-have haircut: a chin-length shaggy bob. If you’re inspired to follow in her stylish footsteps, ask your hairdresser for a razor cut technique, resulting in choppy ends, textured layers, and lots of movement. 

  • Hilary Duff

    Hilary Duff has chopped off her signature long, blonde hair in favour of a blunt bob. The actor, who is set to reprise her role as Lizzie McGuire, posted an IGTV make-up tutorial on her Instagram page and debuted her new look.

    While blending out her foundation (Nudestix’s Tinted Cover Foundation, £32, just FYI), Duff addressed her new hairstyle, telling viewers, “I’m just warning you this might take a little longer, I’ve just chopped my hair. So whenever you change your hair colour or change your hairstyle, you feel like it’s harder to figure out your face again.”

    Suddenly, we have an urge to visit our hairdressers…

  • Kelly Osborne

    Kelly Osborne is no stranger to colourful and experimental haircuts, so her latest look doesn’t disappoint. She shared a photo of her razor-sharp bob and fringe, coloured with bright purple dye. In the Instagram post, Osbourne thanked her stylist Chelsey May at Daniel Galvin.

    If you were considering a bolder look for the party season, this serves some serious inspiration. 

  • Kaia Gerber

    Kaia Gerber has debuted her shortest cut yet. The model’s new style has more length at the back with shorter, choppy bits at the front - and actually falls into the category of an a-line pixie cut, when her hair isn’t tucked behind her ears.

    The model first underwent a dramatic cut in June earlier this year, when hairstylist and global director of Redken, Guido Palau, cut her long hair into what he called a “boyish” bob. Over time, Gerber has gone shorter and shorter - and we have to say, this new length may be our favourite one yet.

  • Millie Bobby Brown

    Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown has never been afraid of experimenting with her hair (she shaved her head for her role as Eleven, after all), so we weren’t surprised to see her swap her long extensions for 2019’s most requested haircut: a textured, wavy bob cut to sit just above her shoulders, and given the “brunette with balayage” treatment, for maximum depth and movement.

    “I had fun giving Millie this new look today,” her stylist wrote on Instagram. “She said goodbye to the extensions and is back feeling like herself with short hair. We also toned down the blonde to give her more of a hand-painted look. Now she is more of a brunette with balayage, then a blonde with a shadow root. Thanks for coming in @milliebobbybrown.”

    Amping up the 80s vibes with big bold curls and a slick of blue eyeshadow, Brown posted a shot of her new ‘do to her own social page with a Dirty Dancing reference.

    “Nobody puts baby in the corner k??” she teased.

  • January Jones

    January Jones has been growing her hair out for as long as we can remember, but she recently decided that she missed having a short, chic bob.

    And to bring in the Christmas festivities, Jones just went for a seriously fresh chop by stylist Bridget Brager (who is also responsible for Kristen Bell and Naomi Scott’s bobs).

    Jones’s bob is at it’s shortest and sharpest – the perfect way to end 2019. 

  • Ashley Benson

    Ashley Benson has had a full hair makeover: after recently undergoing a transformation from blonde to brunette, the actor has now chopped off a good few inches just in time for Christmas.

    She took to Instagram to debut her new hair and never has a caption been more true. Talking about her new short wavy hair that’s styled with an excellent side parting, Benson said, “she’s a chic business kween.”

    We wholeheartedly agree. 

  • Nicole Scherzinger

    nicole-scherzinger-bob-hair-fashion-awards
    Nicole Scherzinger.

    Known for her long, glossy hair, Nicole Scherzinger has teased a shoulder-length bob before but she’s never fully committed. Until now.

    Sleek, shiny and blunt, Scherzinger’s take on short hair is all kinds of incredible. Paired with a dark and sultry smoky eye and a pair of statement earrings at the 2019 Fashion Awards, we’re seriously big fans. 

  • Zara Larsson

    zara-larsson-bob-hair-fashion-awards-2019
    Zara Larsson.

    Singer Zara Larsson is no stranger to a bob, but she debuted an even shorter hair style at the 2019 Fashion Awards. Her super sleek, pinky peach-toned crop was in a chic centre parting and tucked behind her ears to show off a pair of statement jewels.

    Paired with a minimal smoky eye and floating liner, Larsson’s entire look is mega party inspiration. 

  • Selena Gomez

    Selena Gomez is the latest celebrity to join the bob hair bandwagon.

    That’s right: the singer and actor decided to switch up her look for the AMAs this year, debuting a long blunt bob (a lob, if you will) on the awards show’s red carpet.

    Taking to Instagram ahead of the event to show off her new ‘do, Gomez wrote: “Feels good to be back. Thank you to my entire team and to my fans that stand by me. All of this is for you and because of you.

    “Excited for this chapter,” she added.

    Her fans immediately branded the bob as “absolutely stunning”, “beautiful” and “perfect”, and quite rightly, too. We’re huge fans of this new look.

  • Saoirse Ronan

    Saoirse Ronan usually wears her long, blonde hair in loose, natural curls. But the actor decided to go for something a little different this season. Ronan has debuted the bluntest bob, which was cut and styled by celebrity hairdresser Adir Abergel. The stylist – who also recently gave Charlize Theron a very cool bowl cut – uploaded a photo of Ronan and her new style. 

    He captioned it: “New blunt vibes on this magical human.” 

  • Kristen Bell

    A bob has always been part of Kristen Bell’s signature look - but now, the Frozen star has given her hair a refresh for winter. Bell’s usual choppy bob has been chopped to one length to keep the ends straight and blunt.

    LA-based hairstylist Adir Abergel posted a picture of Bell’s new look, writing “90’s and blunt on @kristenanniebell with @rosettagetty vibes”.

  • Lucy Liu

    Debuting her even shorter bob on Instagram, Lucy Liu captioned her pictured, “Because this chic new cut by @_marcosantini1 is too good not to highlight w @kristoferbuckle magic make up!”

    It was only three months ago that the actor chopped off the dark hair that she’s known for. However, it seems she’s got the bug because Liu has already had a few more inches cut off to turn her lob into a seriously chic, jaw-grazing style. Obviously she looks incredible. 

  • Fearne Cotton

    “Once you’ve chopped you can’t stop ,” Fearne Cotton once told her Instagram followers, and she certainly wasn’t kidding. While the Happy Place presenter has been sporting long blonde waves for several months now, it seems she couldn’t resist the allure of her classic blunt bob for autumn. With a little help from celebrity stylist Paul Percival, she got herself ready for balmy summer climes with a razor-sharp blunt bob, which just skimmed her chin and framed her face perfectly.

    “Old Percy scissor hands has been at it again. Thanks @paulpercivalhair best blunt bobber out there!” she wrote.

    No wonder, in less than an hour, the post had racked up a whopping 40,000 likes!

  • Karlie Kloss

    Another day, another beautiful bob haircut. Taking to Instagram, Karlie Kloss posted an image of her sleek and polished take on 2019’s biggest hair trend. She captioned it simply: “*cuts hair mid fashion week*.”

    Kloss, as fans of the supermodel will no doubt be aware, has worn her hair short on and off for much of her career. Her new chin-length cut, though, is her shortest ‘do yet – and Instagram is so here for it.

    “LITERALLY THE BEST,” wrote one fan in the comments.

    “Hot damn!” added another.

    And still one more said: “Wait, what? LOVE this!”

    Roll on another wave of people rushing to the salon requesting a bob, this time waving a photo of Karlie Kloss’ short style as #hairinspiration for their hairdresser…

  • Courteney Cox

    Courteney Cox recently paid a visit to George Northwood, the man behind Alexa Chung’s iconic bob and the person who styled Meghan Markle’s evening hair on her wedding day.

    Sharing her new look on Instagram, the caption read “Somebody had some free time today in London. Thanks @georgenorthwood and @sallynorthwood”

    The actor also had some subtle blonde highlights added, along with a grown-out fringe. We have no doubt this very hair cut is going to inspire a few similar hair cuts - us included. 

  • Hailey Bieber

    If there’s one look we never expected Hailey Bieber to try, it was cutting off her signature beachy, blonde locks for a blunt, black bob. Having always been known for her California-girl aesthetic, this is totally new territory for the model and we love that she’s embracing something completely new.

    Bieber debuted the drastic change on her Instagram, giving no further explanation, and leaving her fans wanting more.

    As well as celebrity friends like Ashley Graham liking the post, Bieber’s followers have been commenting on how much a darker shade suits her. One Instagram user, for example, wrote: “Ooo the dark hair looks good!”

  • Ciara

    Ciara loves to experiment with her hair, sporting everything from voluminous, waist-length curls to a super sleek high pony tail, but this chic bob could be one of our favourite looks on her yet. Not only does the style look effortless (and so shiny), it’s a strong move, particularly with Ciara’s orange sports-luxe outfit.

    The singer posted this picture of her bob on her Instagram account, and of course, her followers have been going wild for it.

    “The BOB,” one social media user wrote, clearly very excited by Ciara’s new do. While another said: “Oh my god what a look!”

  • Michelle Williams

    Michelle Williams
    Michelle Williams

    The Oscar-nominated actor might be famous for her platinum blonde pixie cut but she appears to be growing it out. As she treads the awards red carpets in 2020, fans have noticed that the actor’s hair now falls in a sharp and sleek bob, sitting just below her chin.

  • Leighton Meester

    For a while now, Leighton Meester has been rocking platinum blonde locks or a lightly balayaged crop. But a recent trip to the hairdresser has changed that, with Meester returning to the dark, rich chocolate brown colour of her most iconic Gossip Girl character Blair Waldorf. (The only thing missing was a Blair Waldorf-approved headband.)

    Celebrity hairdresser Justin Anderson, beloved of actors including Margot Robbie, Gal Gadot and Miley Cyrus, helped Meester go back to her dark roots, while a separate hairdresser gave her hair a trim into a perfect choppy bob, just in time for summer. 

  • Sandra Bullock

    Sandra Bullock
    Sandra Bullock

    Sandra Bullock has been sporting long bronde (that’s not blonde, not brunette, but somewhere really pretty in between) tresses for a while now. However, the Hollywood star debuted a new look at the 2019 ESPY Awards on Wednesday night, where she presented Megan Rapinoe and the United States Women’s National Team with the award for Best Team. 

    We’re talking, of course, about that lob (long bob), which she’d teased into messy layered waves that hung around her face and just brushed her shoulders. We’re particular fans of that oh-so-chic chocolate shade and caramel highlights combo: ideal for summer.

  • Kerry Washington

    Kerry Washington decided to debut her blunt bob at Cannes 2019, and gave her fans some serious #shorthairgoals in the process.

    “Beautiful,” wrote one.

    Another added: “Amazing – I need to go short!”

  • Reese Witherspoon

    Last year, Reese Witherspoon shared a boomerang from the salon of celebrity stylist Lona Vigi.

    “Thanks for my new summer cut,” the Big Little Lies star captioned the video, which saw her flicking her blunt bob – cut to fall just below her shoulders, with plenty of texture and minimal layers – back and forth.

    The look proved a hit with fans, with one writing: “That’s my favourite style!”

    Another added: “Awww, I love it Reese.”

    Anyone else have a feeling that plenty of folks will be rushing to their own hairdresser with Witherspoon’s Instagram post in hand as #shorthair inspiration? 

  • Jessica Alba

    Jessica Alba’s long, honey blonde hair is part of her signature look. But now, the actress has decided to switch up her hair in time for the holidays. Alba debuted her new blunt lob while walking the grey carpet at the Baby2Baby gala, an evening that aims to raise money for children living in poverty. Los Angeles-based hair stylist Jesus Guerrero was behind the chic chop and accessorised Alba’s new hair with a headband adorned with white pearls.

  • Naomi Watts

    Naomi Watts has always been happy to experiment with her hair, so it makes sense that she decided to go for the chop ahead of 2019’s Tribeca Film Festival.

    Taking to Instagram Stories, the Hollywood star unveiled a glamorous new blunt bob, which had been chopped to follow her jawline perfectly.

    “New haircut,” she said, showing her mini-mane off from all angles. “Kind of loving the short hair!”

    Us too, Naomi. Us too.

  • Sarah Hyland

    Sarah Hyland is never afraid to experiment with her hair. In the past, she’s experimented with blonde waves and sleek lobs. Her newest look, though, is one of our favourites: think a deep chestnut brown bob, cut into shaggy layers and finished off with a sweeping side fringe.

    “New hair, who dis?” she captioned the first photograph of her new look on Instagram.

    Is anyone else getting major Joan Jett vibes?

  • Irina Shayk

    Irina Shayk swapped up her long choppy bob for a short, blunt, poker-straight number at the 2019 Oscars. Closer inspection shows her hair has been chopped clean to the nape of the neck in the back, and graduates to just past chin-length in front, which allows for that sleek A-line silhouette.

  • Charlize Theron

    Charlize Theron’s long blonde tresses have provided us with beachy hair inspiration for years, so the actress left many shocked when she debuted a luxe rich brunette bob at the 2019 Academy Awards. Apparently, her stylist Adir Abergel (@hairbyadir) took inspiration from two iconic 70s films: Michelle Pfeiffer’s sleek and beveled bob in Scarface and Julie Christie’s iconic asymmetrical bob in Shampoo. Regardless of the hair muse, though, there’s no denying that this blunt, side-swept look is serious bob goals.

  • Lana Condor

    Condor is the star of the Netflix smash hit To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before, possibly the most perfect rom-com of the last few years. In that film, her hair – long, thick, raven-black and impossibly shiny – was so striking that it almost felt like a character in itself.

    Now, though, Condor has lopped off her hair into a laid-back textured bob hairstyle that frames her face perfectly. On Instagram, the actor revealed that the unexpected short haircut is for her role in upcoming 80s action-thriller TV series Deadly Class

  • Sophie Turner

    Sophie Turner has spent the last few years dyeing her hair red for her role as Sansa Stark in HBO’s Game of Thrones.

    So, while she has been sporting long blonde locks recently, the actress decided to celebrate the show’s big finale with a stylish new tousled bob hairstyle.

    Her new stylish shoulder length-hair bob cut is providing fans with serious lob inspiration, and she has dyed it a very Mother of Dragons-esque icy blonde.

    Turner shared a snap of her new style on Instagram, and captioned it: “New beginnings, new #WellaHair!

    “Thank you @sonyadove and @cwoodhair for transforming my look with @wellahairusa. #AskForWella #ad.”

  • Emilia Clarke

    Emilia Clarke has joined the bob brigade and chopped her long ‘do into a blunt, middle-parted short hairstyle.

    While originally relying on a hairpiece to create the icy aesthetic for her role as Khaleesi in Game of Thrones, Clarke took the plunge and gave her hair the authentic peroxide treatment. Unsurprisingly, the bleach caused some serious damage, and now she’s had to rescue it with a short haircut.

    “This new bob is the chicest way to style out some burnt out mother of dragons split ends…#everypunintended #whenyourendslooklikeawildlingsitstimetochop,” Clarke wrote on Instagram.

    Created by celebrity stylist Jenny Cho, the elegant but low-maintenance short bob cut is ideal for the incoming summer weather. 

  • Mila Kunis

    Mila Kunis has never been afraid to experiment with her hair in the past: in the past, she’s switched up her brunette tresses with waves, straighteners, highlights and, of course, a pair of scissors.

    Now, though, she’s debuted a new take on the classic short bob cut, opting for a chic angled look that is much shorter than any hairstyle she has had in the past.

    In a similar fashion to Victoria Beckham’s classic “Pob”, the cut is longer in the front (just slightly clearing her shoulders) and shorter in the back, framing her face and giving her tresses more movement and texture than a classic bob might.

    The result? A fresh new short hair look, ideal for summery climes. We have a feeling that Kunis’ new style may inspire more than one person to book an appointment with their hairdresser this weekend…

  • Lauren Conrad

    Lauren Conrad has always been famed for her long blonde tresses, but the former The Hills star unveiled a short and choppy new bob for winter 2017.

    Her hairdresser, Kristin Ess, shared a photo of Conrad’s new very short hairstyle on Instagram, writing: “Last week we travelled three years back in time and returned to the chop that kicked off my bob and lob obsession on my original queen. #ClearTheShoulders.”

    It’s certainly a chic twist on the lob: think lots of choppy layers, beachy waves and shimmering golden highlights.