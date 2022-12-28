Among the trove of hair trends we’ve seen over the last two years (think expensive brunette, a copper revolution and the advent of butterfly clips for grown-ups), one has ruled them all: the classic, voluminous blow-dry. A staple of the preppy 90s aesthetic, the fluffy blow-dry combines soft waves with lift and movement, often flipped into a side parting or worn down the middle.

A chic, timeless style, it’s little wonder that it’s sticking around in 2023. But it can be tricky to perfect this kind of blow-dry at home without coming unstuck. Maybe you find that flicking out the ends to curl under is much harder than anticipated. Or perhaps you spend ages smoothing and straightening, only to lose lift or have your hair fall after a few hours.