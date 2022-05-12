“We’ve been seeing Botticelli waves (also known as water waves and ruffle waves) throughout spring and the celebrity commitment to this trend reached an all-time high at the Met Gala. Think Kaia Gerber and Sophie Turner,” explains Smith.

“Botticelli waves are characterised by a middle parting and minimal volume at the roots with a thatched, slightly triangular silhouette to the hair. There is something very free and youthful about the texture and it has characteristics of playfulness and authenticity.

“Recently, we’ve seen Botticelli waves largely styled on extremely long lengths, utilising hair extensions and red carpet styling but, as we move into summer, that amount of hair can be overpowering and uncomfortable. I predict we will retain the ruffled texture but begin to see it embraced on shorter lengths – making the trend more accessible for more people.”