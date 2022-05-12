The Botticelli bob is a fun, fluid style that works on all hair types
It’s a summery twist on the most popular hairstyle at the Met Gala this year.
If there was one thing to come out of the Met Gala red carpet this year, it was that the era of wavy, fluid, Botticelli-esque hair is undoubtedly back. Worn by Squid Game actor HoYeon Jung and Bridgerton star Phoebe Dynevor, among many others, the ruffled hair texture is relaxed and flowing, often worn in a centre parting.
Well, just in time for warmer weather, the long hairstyle is being tweaked. Forecasted by leading hairstylist and Evo international creative director Tom Smith, the Botticelli bob is the summer hair trend that keeps the ruffled texture sans the length.
“We’ve been seeing Botticelli waves (also known as water waves and ruffle waves) throughout spring and the celebrity commitment to this trend reached an all-time high at the Met Gala. Think Kaia Gerber and Sophie Turner,” explains Smith.
“Botticelli waves are characterised by a middle parting and minimal volume at the roots with a thatched, slightly triangular silhouette to the hair. There is something very free and youthful about the texture and it has characteristics of playfulness and authenticity.
“Recently, we’ve seen Botticelli waves largely styled on extremely long lengths, utilising hair extensions and red carpet styling but, as we move into summer, that amount of hair can be overpowering and uncomfortable. I predict we will retain the ruffled texture but begin to see it embraced on shorter lengths – making the trend more accessible for more people.”
For a Botticelli bob, ask your hair stylist to…
“Work with your natural waves (if you have them) to create a stacked bob that allows your waves to thatch out in the Botticelli style,” advises Smith.
“If you don’t have natural waves and your hair is healthy and you’re really committed to trying the Botticelli wave trend, you could consider a perm. However, many people may prefer to set the wave with braids or a small curling iron to achieve this look.”
Four more bob styles to consider if you’re not sure the Botticelli is right for you
The French bob: Inspired by the jazz era (the 1920s and 30s), the French bob is a chin-grazing style that sits in line with the corners of the mouth. Cut with a fringe, the style has a strong outline and can be styled on a number of hair textures.
The curly and tightly textured bobs: Seen here on Tracee Ellis Ross, actor and founder of Pattern Beauty, a full and fluffy curly or tightly textured bob can add height, dimension and volume.
The power bob: Sleek and cut to a razor-sharp finish, the power bob is a strong, sharp bob that sits just below the jawline. Favoured by celebrities such as Rosamund Pike, Jourdan Dunn, Dua Lipa and Vanessa Hong, the power bob is one of this year’s most popular hairstyles.
Celebrity bobs: A go-to for celebrities looking to reinvent their style, the bob has been modelled on everyone from Billie Eilish to Selena Gomez, Hailey Bieber, Billie Piper, Zendaya and Nicole Scherzinger.
Main image: Getty