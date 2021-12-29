The first thing to know is bottleneck bangs are not another word for curtain bangs. Oh no. The two styles – both iterations of a face-framing fringe – are different in effect. Curtain bangs, made famous by Euro-influencers and TikTok trends, are shorter, bouncier and fluffier. Bottleneck bangs are the laid-back low-maintenance alternative, recently championed by actor Margot Robbie.

“Bottleneck bangs are an exceptional technique to frame the face,” explains celebrity hairstylist Tom Smith. “Many people don’t suit a classic fringe (the solid horizontal line across the face), but most can wear bottleneck bangs to add softness to the face.”