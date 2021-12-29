Bottleneck bangs are the laid-back fringe alternative we’re crushing on right now
Face-framing and low-maintenance, bottleneck bangs are going to be everywhere in 2022.
The first thing to know is bottleneck bangs are not another word for curtain bangs. Oh no. The two styles – both iterations of a face-framing fringe – are different in effect. Curtain bangs, made famous by Euro-influencers and TikTok trends, are shorter, bouncier and fluffier. Bottleneck bangs are the laid-back low-maintenance alternative, recently championed by actor Margot Robbie.
“Bottleneck bangs are an exceptional technique to frame the face,” explains celebrity hairstylist Tom Smith. “Many people don’t suit a classic fringe (the solid horizontal line across the face), but most can wear bottleneck bangs to add softness to the face.”
What are bottleneck bangs?
“In essence, this hairstyle takes inspiration from the neck of a bottle: starting slim and short in the middle, curving longer around the eyes, and then longest following the line of the cheekbone. This allows the length and angle to be adjusted depending on whether you want to make your cheekbones appear wider or stronger, or maybe you’d prefer to slim and narrow a wider face, drawing focus to your eyes and lips.
“Bottleneck bangs also soften the face when tying your hair up into a bun or ponytail as you can leave them out to frame the face. You could also leave just the shorter softer fringe pieces or longer face-framing tendrils out, too.”
How to ask for a bottleneck fringe
“To get bottleneck bangs, ask your hairstylist to create longer bangs that skim your cheekbones at an angle that flatters your face, curving around to create a layer that sits somewhere between your cheekbones and jaw.
“Then ask for the central part to be cut shorter, keeping the cutting line soft and choppy, with the shortest part in the middle and getting longer on the edges.”
Bottleneck bangs inspiration
Main image: Getty