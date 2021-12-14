The ‘Bowl Method’ is transforming the way women wash curly, coily and wavy hair

As someone with curly hair, I know the fickle promise of wash day. Will my curls dry with bounce, shine and just enough definition? Or, will they tangle and frizz, resembling a triangle living its most triangular life? Often times it’s the latter. However, over on TikTok, women with curly, coily and wavy hair are guaranteeing a good hair day every day – all thanks to the burgeoning ‘bowl method’ trend.

Characterised by the use of a bowl, leave-in styling products and a fair amount of patience, women are locking hydration and shine into their curls by repeatedly submerging their hair after washing. One video, by curly hair influencer @curlyzia.xo, has over 5 million views: