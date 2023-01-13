There’s just something so timeless about the bob. Whether it’s super short and bleach blonde or if it sits a little bit longer so it’s more casual and lived in, there’s a version that’ll suit just about everybody.

While last year was all about the midi bob and the French bob, this year we’ll be channelling the 90s vibes a little bit more. Paul Percival, celebrity hairstylist and founder of Percy & Reed, is predicting that the box bob, styled straight for a sharper-than-sharp finish, will be 2023’s most requested cut.