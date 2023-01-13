Box bob haircut: this is the chin-length chop that gives the illusion of thicker hair
Box bobs are set to be this year’s most in-demand cut – here’s everything you need to know, plus inspiration to take into the salon.
There’s just something so timeless about the bob. Whether it’s super short and bleach blonde or if it sits a little bit longer so it’s more casual and lived in, there’s a version that’ll suit just about everybody.
While last year was all about the midi bob and the French bob, this year we’ll be channelling the 90s vibes a little bit more. Paul Percival, celebrity hairstylist and founder of Percy & Reed, is predicting that the box bob, styled straight for a sharper-than-sharp finish, will be 2023’s most requested cut.
If you’re wondering what a box bob is, you’re not alone. “It’s essentially a dead straight bob with no graduation at all. It’s normally cut around chin-length, but it’s exactly the same length all the way around – which is different to a ‘traditional’ bob, which tends to be slightly longer at the front and shorter at the back,” explains Percival.
It’s a good choice for anybody with thinner hair because it helps to create the illusion of thicker lengths – especially if it’s a slightly longer, just-below-the-chin style. “A common mistake that people with finer hair often make is thinking having more layers will create more volume in the hair,” says Percival. “However, that can actually have the opposite effect because you’re taking too much of the hair away.”
So, when you’re talking to your stylist about this sort of look, make sure there’s no graduation at all. “You basically want the cut to be completely square and straight, not higher at the back,” he says. It’s essentially all about razor sharp lines – and if the hair is heavy, your stylist can soften the outline by adding texture through the ends.
As far as at-home styling goes, Percival suggests using Percy & Reed Hold It Right There! Define & Hold Finish Cream, £14. “It’s the perfect finisher for this style because it’s lightweight and can be applied to wet or dry hair for definition and hold,” he says. And if you want to maximise the longevity of your look, work in two-inch sections of dry hair and mist with hairspray before straightening.
The best box bob inspiration
The micro-fringe box bob
The bright blonde box bob
The relaxed box bob
The ear-skimming box bob
The lived-in box bob
The centre part box bob
