My group chat full of beauty industry friends caught a whiff of Bread Beauty Supply before it had even come out of the oven here in the UK. Glimpses of the pouch packaging were shared, along with the celery-coloured bottle of hair oil that we couldn’t wait to display in both our bathrooms and our Instagram stories. The brand promised a direct focus on all our curl types, ranging from 3a to 4c, and we kept each other updated on the progress of acquiring “the best thing since sliced bread.”

Spending ages perusing the brand’s Instagram and Sephora reviews showed me that it worked – and beautifully so, at that – on a truly diverse range of hair textures and types. Founder Maeva Helene has spoken out about how she felt called to create something to address the lack of diversity when it comes to afro and curly hair, something that would stand out and speak to consumers like herself in a way nothing had so far. With an initially minimal line-up of three Wash Day Essentials – a low-lather cleanser, deep conditioner, and hair oil – it was easy to slot Bread into my haircare routine when I finally got my hands on it. While I knew it would hit the spot for me aesthetically, I really wasn’t prepared to be so blown away by the product itself.