Brown hair has always drawn the short straw.

Fiery copper, platinum blonde and even watercolour blue are often coined the fun, vibrant hair colours to request at your salon appointment – and yes, they do look great – but brown hair doesn’t get anywhere near the credit it deserves.

From nutty and chocolatey hues to colours inspired by golden hour, there’s an impressively large catalogue of brown hair shades to choose from that will leave your hair looking glossy and healthy. Plus, there are plenty of hair colour finishes, including balayage, highlights, lowlights and ombré, which all work perfectly with rich shades of brown.