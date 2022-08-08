If 2019 and 2020 were the years of sourdough and long walks, then 2021 and 2022 are undoubtedly the years of 90s nostalgia, travelling abroad and the glorious revival of brunette hair colours.

From expensive brunette to mocha, chocolate, espresso and dark toffee shades, the rise of nuanced brown and chocolate hair colours has come alongside prolific celebrities like Hailey Bieber making a move to go dark. Finally free from the stereotype of being a winter hair colour, brunette spans the gamut of dark brown and can be made bespoke to suit you and the undertones of your skin.

So it should come as little surprise that one of the most popular hair colours of the last two years, is now trending with one of the most popular and requested cuts: the bob. Ranging from brunette midi bobs to French, collarbone and nape, the sheer choice of brunette bob styles is staggering. Here are 13 types of brunette bob we love for versatility, shape and individuality.