13 types of brunette bob to inspire your next cut: from nape to collarbone, midi bob and more

If you’re looking for a sign, this is it.

If 2019 and 2020 were the years of sourdough and long walks, then 2021 and 2022 are undoubtedly the years of 90s nostalgia, travelling abroad and the glorious revival of brunette hair colours. 

From expensive brunette to mocha, chocolate, espresso and dark toffee shades, the rise of nuanced brown and chocolate hair colours has come alongside prolific celebrities like Hailey Bieber making a move to go dark. Finally free from the stereotype of being a winter hair colour, brunette spans the gamut of dark brown and can be made bespoke to suit you and the undertones of your skin. 

So it should come as little surprise that one of the most popular hair colours of the last two years, is now trending with one of the most popular and requested cuts: the bob. Ranging from brunette midi bobs to French, collarbone and nape, the sheer choice of brunette bob styles is staggering. Here are 13 types of brunette bob we love for versatility, shape and individuality. 

    Brunette French bob

    Cut inline with the mouth and complete with a blunt, straight fringe, the brunette French bob is intensely chic.

    Brunette midi bob

    An in-between length that still retains the style of a bob, but enough length to tie into a ponytail, the midi bob is versatile and easy to work with.

    Brunette nape bob

    A finger-width or two longer than a French bob, a nape bob rests above the shoulder blades and follows the natural slope of the neck.

    Brunette power bob

    Strong and definitive, this blunt brunette power bob plays with straight lines and proportions for a tough, slightly tousled finish.

    Collarbone brunette bob

    As the name suggests, a collarbone bob rests above the shoulder blades, bridging the gap between a bob haircut and mid-length hairstyles

    Wavy brunette bob

    A softer version of the popular Botticelli bob, a wavy brunette bob creates movement and body, as well as the illusion of volume if you have fine or thin hair.

    Brunette bob with halo highlights

    Face-framing highlights (also known as halo-lights, halo highlights or money piece highlights), are a great way to play with multiple hair colours – here, the dark brunette is paired with toffee-toned highlights.

    Swept-over brunette bob

    Feathery and smooth, the swept-over bob gives the movement of longer hair without the heavy weight or length.

    Rounded brunette bob

    Another way to create the impression of healthy, full ends is to cut a rounded shape into the bottom of the hair. Shown here on a longer-bob length, it’s also possible to do with straighteners, rollers or a curling iron.

    Stacked brunette bob

    A stacked bob is a one-length haircut that, when styled in a centre part, creates symmetrical butterfly-wing shaped volume around the entire head.

    Straight brunette bob

    Sleek, classic and poker-straight, this bob benefits from the blunt ends and high-shine.

    Tousled brunette bob

    Lived-in and natural, a tousled bob works on any length and looks beautiful paired with a wave, curl or coil hair texture. Gently muss the hair using a texture spray or holding gel or cream to create a beautiful, intentional-looking tousle.

    90s brunette bob

    Cut close to ear-length, the 90s bob is simultaneously nostalgic and futuristic – think shorter than a traditional bob and full of personality and punch.

