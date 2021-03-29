How to create a ‘bubble ponytail’, according to a celebrity hairstylist
- Hanna Ibraheem
Published
If you’re already planning your first post-lockdown beauty look, you might want to try a bubble ponytail – the hairstyle that’s currently flooding our social media feeds.
For many of us in lockdown, our beauty routines fell by the wayside a bit. Morning routines that involved high-tech hair tools and nourishing oils were ditched and, instead, quick and easy (and for me, often greasy) buns were favoured. Meanwhile, the colourful contents of our make-up bags quietly collected dust as we turned to our skincare routines.
But now, with the end of lockdown on the horizon, the beauty industry is reflecting our excitement with fun and nostalgic trends. Case-in-point: the bubble ponytail.
So what is it? A bubble ponytail starts off as a traditional ponytail. But then, you tie hair elastics along the length of the ponytail, creating rounded sections that look like bubbles. Cute, right?
Countless celebrities and hairstylists have been flooding our social media feeds with pictures and videos of this trendy hairstyle. One of the first places it came under the spotlight was when RuPaul’s Drag Race star Olivia Lux styled her hair into numerous bubble ponytails for a runway challenge.
TV host Laura Whitmore also wore a bubble ponytail recently to film a new episode of Celebrity Juice.
You may recognise the hairstyle. When the Stylist digital team discussed the look, many pointed out that it reminded them of hairstyles they did as a child. And we’re all for revisiting fun, child-like trends as we emerge from lockdown.
“The beauty of this style is that it is minimum effort and maximum effect, it can be done on all hair types and needs no major prep,” says Adam Reed, UK editorial ambassador for L’Oréal Professionnel. “The key to this is that you make sure the bubbles are big.”
To do this, Reed recommends to prep your hair by giving it a dusting of texturising powder, like L’Oréal Professionnel’s Tecni.Art Super Dust, £13.20, to create shape and hold.
“My top tip would be to make sure the bands are tied super tight,” he adds. “This will make sure the bubbles are super ‘bubbly’ and ensures the hairstyle holds for longer.”
For extra volume in your hair bubbles, hairstylist Justine Marjan posted a tutorial on Instagram, in which she backcombs the top of every section.
“With this look you don’t need heaps of finishing products really other than a bit of texturing spray, ” says Reed. “This look is great at the moment as so many people have been growing their hair out while they can’t get to the salon.”
That’s our first hairstyle out of lockdown sorted.
Main image: Getty