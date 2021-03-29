For many of us in lockdown, our beauty routines fell by the wayside a bit. Morning routines that involved high-tech hair tools and nourishing oils were ditched and, instead, quick and easy (and for me, often greasy) buns were favoured. Meanwhile, the colourful contents of our make-up bags quietly collected dust as we turned to our skincare routines.

But now, with the end of lockdown on the horizon, the beauty industry is reflecting our excitement with fun and nostalgic trends. Case-in-point: the bubble ponytail.