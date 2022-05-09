There are certain things that we’ve all come to expect when the warmer weather arrives: a semi-permanent sweaty upper lip, the naked feeling that inevitably comes with wearing sandals for the first time and, of course, the sticky nape-of-neck situation. An enduring fixture, a hot neck comes as part and parcel of hot, humid environments and can be the cause of your long-thought-out hairstyle coming unstuck.

Take, for example, a summer wedding. Whether you’re an all-day guest or pop along for the party afterwards, by the end of the evening, there’s most likely going to be a patch of clammy and moist tendrils stuck to the back of your neck that doesn’t respond to even the sternest of scrapings and pattings. It’s not a disaster, by any stretch of the imagination, but it is something to think about.

If you’re looking for a solution to wedding hairstyle dilemmas, allow me to suggest the bundt bun.