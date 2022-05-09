The “bundt bun” is a delicious twist on the classic up-do that’s perfect for summer
There’s a hole in this hairstyle – and it’s on purpose. Get familiar with the bundt bun, a style set to be seen on wedding guests, bridesmaids and brides this summer.
There are certain things that we’ve all come to expect when the warmer weather arrives: a semi-permanent sweaty upper lip, the naked feeling that inevitably comes with wearing sandals for the first time and, of course, the sticky nape-of-neck situation. An enduring fixture, a hot neck comes as part and parcel of hot, humid environments and can be the cause of your long-thought-out hairstyle coming unstuck.
Take, for example, a summer wedding. Whether you’re an all-day guest or pop along for the party afterwards, by the end of the evening, there’s most likely going to be a patch of clammy and moist tendrils stuck to the back of your neck that doesn’t respond to even the sternest of scrapings and pattings. It’s not a disaster, by any stretch of the imagination, but it is something to think about.
If you’re looking for a solution to wedding hairstyle dilemmas, allow me to suggest the bundt bun.
A bundt bun (like the cake in that indelible My Big Fat Greek Wedding scene) is a swept, delicate hairstyle characterised by a circular bun with a hole in the middle. Worn recently by Emma Stone at the 2022 Met Gala, the bun was created by her longtime hairstylist, Mara Roszak, who designed the style to emulate swan-like elegance.
Fluid and simple, Roszak’s choice to middle-part Stone’s hair added clean, modern energy to the classic bun. Plus, parting the hair (once swept back) and styling it around a central, open channel creates height and volume that can be lost when clumping the hair in a bun altogether.
Worn high and slicked back, the tautness of the style (and likely a strong hold hairspray, if you have shorter layers) keeps the hair from growing hot and sticky on the neck – a downside of the flowing, free water-like hairstyles we’ve seen gain popularity recently. The tools you use will make a difference: this brush will smooth down the front of your hair and this hair stick is brilliant for manual smoothing. Healthy spritzes of this humidity-defying heat protector will stop the fluffy frizz from creeping in, too.
Main image: Getty