Burnished brunette is the deeper, bronzed hair colour alternative to bronde
A trending hair colour that makes it look as though the sun is with you all year round.
There have been a handful of trend-defining hair colour moments this year. From the surge of celebrities swapping golden blonde for darker brunette and coffee-coloured hairstyles to the shiny, copper moment this spring and summer, the variation of shades, tones and styles has been mesmerising. Then, of course, icy platinum blonde came thundering back, thanks to the likes of Gigi Hadid and a much-papped Margot Robbie on the set of the forthcoming Barbie movie.
Now, though, as we move into autumn, a new school of colour is coming through, one that blends the warmth and lightness of sun-kissed highlights with the depth of dark chocolate. Meet burnished brunette.
“Now that brunette hair colouring has evolved into an art form of its own (see the expensive brunette, iced coffee and Louis Vuitton-inspired brown hair trends of the last year), the dimension and richness of a well-done brunette is a common request,” explains Tom Smith, leading hairstylist, presenter and Evo international director.
“Burnished brunette takes the sun-kissed highlights of the summer and glosses them to add richness and shine back into dehydrated hair, without losing those beautiful high and low tones.”
“If you didn’t get natural sun-kissed highlights this summer, your colourist can enhance your darker base with ‘burnished’ panels of golds, toffee and caramels – all with the richness, shine and gloss we crave after a summer of subjecting our hair to dry and tricky conditions.”
A natural-looking shade that can be replicated in-salon, it’s worth taking a little extra time to discuss with your hair colourist the lighter, warm shades that work best with your eye colour and skin undertones.
If you prefer to take a temporary approach to burnished brunette, a gloss like the Josh Wood Colour Caramel Hair Gloss, £19, or a glaze, like the Glaze Super Gloss in Sleek Espresso, £12.99, can help to add a colour dimension at home, too.
Main image: Getty