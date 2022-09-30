There have been a handful of trend-defining hair colour moments this year. From the surge of celebrities swapping golden blonde for darker brunette and coffee-coloured hairstyles to the shiny, copper moment this spring and summer, the variation of shades, tones and styles has been mesmerising. Then, of course, icy platinum blonde came thundering back, thanks to the likes of Gigi Hadid and a much-papped Margot Robbie on the set of the forthcoming Barbie movie.

Now, though, as we move into autumn, a new school of colour is coming through, one that blends the warmth and lightness of sun-kissed highlights with the depth of dark chocolate. Meet burnished brunette.