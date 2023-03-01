‘The Rachel’ haircut is being revived yet again, but this time we’re calling it a C-cut

With waist-length locks and an often untameable mane, taking part in the latest haircut trends is often out of the question for me. The number of times I’ve walked into the hairdresser armed with images only to be sent packing – sweeping side fringe, pixie bob and shaggy cut, all still a pipe dream – is hard to count.

But is the latest viral ’do any different? Absolutely. And it can work for a wide variety of hair types, lengths and tones.

Called the C-cut, it’s been dubbed the latest revival of ‘the Rachel’. You know, Friends’s Rachel Green’s famous cool-girl cut that had every hairdresser in town drowning in requests back in 1995. And our collective love for the style hasn’t waned; it takes a spin back around hairstylist circles every now and again (read: rather regularly), with new variations making it a touch more modern.

But, compared to the original above-the-shoulder style that even Jennifer Aniston admits was hard to maintain, this modern adaptation is much more low maintenance. So what has landed the C-cut with its lettering label, and how is it different from the original?