Maybe you’ve noticed that your hair is getting thinner, or maybe there’s been an unexplained increase in hair loss, or perhaps you’ve always suffered with fine hair – but whatever the cause, it doesn’t always have to be as despairing or as heartbreaking as you think. That’s where caffeine shampoo comes in. We’re sure you’ve seen the adverts on TV (and likely written them off) but, despite being around for a long time, they’re actually worth considering if you’re somebody who struggles with the thickness or density of your hair.

“Healthy hair starts at the scalp, and much like it energises the body, caffeine is a great ingredient to help energise the scalp, too,” says Michele Burgess, executive director or product development at Oribe. “That’s important because it rejuvenates the hair follicles and promotes an environment for optimal hair growth.” If you’re still not convinced, we spoke to the experts to find out exactly how it works and how you can benefit from incorporating it into your hair wash routine, plus the best products to try now.

What is caffeine shampoo?

Put simply, caffeine shampoo has the same effect on your hair as that triple shot cappuccino you used to order every morning on your way into the office: it helps to stimulate and energise the scalp in order to help encourage hair growth, while restoring hair follicles.

How does caffeine shampoo work?

As Lisa Caddy, trichologist at Philip Kingsley, explains: “Caffeine is mild stimulant and can increase blood circulation, and although the ingredient alone will not noticeably stop hair thinning and shedding, it is often used in professional in-salon treatments, and there is some evidence to suggest that caffeine speeds up the hair growth cycle.”

How often should caffeine shampoo be used?

“I suggest using the product every time you shampoo and/or style hair, depending on the product type,” says Caddy. “It’s important that you give it a few months to work though as it can take a while to notice the difference. That way you can judge results for yourself.”

The best caffeine shampoo for all hair types

