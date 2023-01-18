Combining rich tones with low maintenance, it’s no wonder that the term already has over 7.5 million views on TikTok.

According to hair stylist and salon owner Grace Robinson, the trend is so popular because of its minimal upkeep. “Because of the warmer, melted tones, it works for both summer and winter, meaning you don’t need any drastic measures to keep it looking fresh,” she tells Stylist.

And it couldn’t be more perfect for first-timers. “I think it’s a great way to introduce colour if you’ve never had balayage before,” she says. While warmer tones usually suit most darker haired people, Robinson suggest always asking your colourist for advice, as they will know the tones of your skin and what will suit you best.