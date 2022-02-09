Loved Carrie Bradshaw’s And Just Like That hair? Her signature soft waves are easier to create than you might think
Celebrity hairstylist Tom Smith shows us how to get Sarah Jessica Parker-worthy curls.
Whether you loved or loathed And Just Like That, there’s surely one thing we can all agree on – Sarah Jessica Parker’s character, Carrie Bradshaw, has continued to be the hair icon she always was.
In her fifties, Carrie has swapped out her original c-c-c-c-curly curls for a softer, more tousled wave, interjected with the odd high bun, braid and even a French twist, of course.
Those in the know might call it an S-bend, named as such because the hair curves softly in an ‘S’ shape rather than coiling around like a tight curl, giving Carrie that effortless, undone look.
Even better, celebrity hairdresser Tom Smith (who is based at London salon Billi Currie) has shared a hair tutorial on how to create SJP’s new signature look, and all you’ll need is a hair tong, a wide-toothed comb and some texture spray.
“I’ve been obsessing over Carrie’s hair in the new And Just Like That series, so I thought I’d have a go at recreating her sexy, undone, waved hairstyle,” he writes.
Sound good? Tom demonstrates the look in a few simple steps. Starting with smooth, blow-dried hair, he takes small sections of the hair, from the front, and wraps them around a hair tong – he advises a 19mm size.
Importantly, he notes that curling the hair away from the face is the best way to get Carrie’s blown-out shape, and to pull the curl downwards with fingers while it’s still warm to create that straighter wave rather than a curl.
“Stretch out while hot to create a relaxed look,” he writes.
Next, he ‘shakes out’ the style by adding a texturising spray between sections, while combing through with a wide-tooth comb. A little zhuzh to finish, and the Carrie curls are complete.
As for his favourite products to create the look, Tom recommends Living Proof’s Volume & Texture Spray. “Because I know you’re going to ask, my go-to texture spray at the moment is @livingproofuk Texture and Volume spray. I’ve loved the Oribe one for years but this smells a little fresher and has a slightly lighter finish,” he said.
Of course, Sarah Jessica Parker’s (and Carrie Bradshaw’s) hair is tended to by hairstylist Serge Normant (whose other famous regulars include Meghan Markle and Julia Roberts) and coloured by NYC-based hair colourist Gina Gilbert.
And, while Carrie’s undone curls are fabulous in and of themselves, they’d be nothing without the definition added by her signature balayage – which was even a talking point in the very first episode of AJLT.
While Miranda embraces a full head of grey hair for the majority of the series, a look achieved mainly by wigs as Cynthia Nixon is not grey herself – Carrie notes that her “obvious” choice to continue colouring her hair “don’t come cheap”.
The scene also saw Charlotte criticise Miranda’s grey look, making headlines when the show first aired. Within the first five minutes, she blurts out: “I just think the grey ages you,” before Miranda retorts: “I am getting a masters degree in human rights paired with a law degree so hopefully I can become an advocate for women who need one. I don’t have to be a spicy redhead to do that. I mean we can’t just stay who we were, right?”
Cynthia Nixon later told US show Live with Kelly and Ryan that the series hoped to appear relatable to the many women who embraced grey hair during the Covid-19 lockdowns.
“Well, Michael Patrick King who is our chief writer and director, he was like, ‘You know, a lot of women during the pandemic, they couldn’t get out to the beauty parlour and they decided to go grey and then they decided that they liked it. So if it was going to be one of the women, we think it would be Miranda.’ So yeah,” she said.
Grey or otherwise, something tells us that the AJLT ladies are set to be our go-to hair inspiration this spring. Just like that.
