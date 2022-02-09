Whether you loved or loathed And Just Like That, there’s surely one thing we can all agree on – Sarah Jessica Parker’s character, Carrie Bradshaw, has continued to be the hair icon she always was.

In her fifties, Carrie has swapped out her original c-c-c-c-curly curls for a softer, more tousled wave, interjected with the odd high bun, braid and even a French twist, of course.

Those in the know might call it an S-bend, named as such because the hair curves softly in an ‘S’ shape rather than coiling around like a tight curl, giving Carrie that effortless, undone look.