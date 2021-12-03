“Cashmere blonde is a soft, luxurious blonde that is created by mixing cool and warm blonde hues that work in harmony together. It’s inspired by goat cashmere that is soft and smooth,” explains award-winning colour specialist Christel Barron-Hough, founder and creative director of Stil Salon.

“This look differs from other blondes as it is light and extremely silky due to the choice of cooler and warmer tones. It’s hand-painted using a twinning weaving effect to ensure the finished look is smooth, light and soft, which can look very different to the effect that balayage has, for example.”