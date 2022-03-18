Celebrities with Curtain Bangs
19 celebrities with curtain bangs to inspire your next (or first) fringe cut

Made famous by Goldie Hawn and Brigitte Bardot, the throwback cut is a stratospherically popular option again.

Few haircuts have permeated recent mainstream culture in such a huge way as the curtain bang. A contemporary iteration of the style Farrah Fawcett, Goldie Hawn, Brigitte Bardot made famous throughout the 60s and 70s, curtain bangs are (as the name suggests) a fringe that separates much like a curtain being pulled open. Draped across the forehead, they can sit long or short, be heavy or cut into to create lightness and fluffy volume. They can be rolled towards the face or swept away. They can be curly, straight, coily or wavy. A universal style made popular again by celebrities and influencers, many of whom have made it their signature style. 

If you’re considering the cut or just want to stargaze at some pretty perfect curtain bangs, use these famous faces as your inspiration. 

  • Kelly Rowland

    Queen of my heart, Miss Kelly wears her curtain bangs rounded and voluminous, curling gently back towards the rest of her dark, caramel-highlighted hair. 

  • Daisy Edgar-Jones

    Daisy’s wispy, multi-length curtain bangs are choppy and fine, seen here carefully waved and tousled at the Baftas.

  • Anne Hathaway

    Subtle and swept, Anne Hathaway’s curtain bangs are wonderfully reminiscent of that photo-reveal in The Princess Diaries. Although, we can confirm these were not the work of chaotic (but loveable) Paolo. 

  • Kaley Cuoco

    Kaley Cuoco has some of the best curtain bangs in the biz – fluffy and feathered with just enough weight to make a statement. Laid-back and effortless, just the way we love it.

  • Priyanka Chopra Jonas

    Shiny and lustrous, Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ curtain bangs have tons of lift at the root and exceptionally finely feathered and lightly highlighted ends. 

  • Yara Shahidi

    Curtain Bangs
    Credit: @yarashahidi

    Proof that curtain bangs look glorious on curly and coily hair textures, Yara Shahidi’s frame her face, the longest tendril reaching down to just below her cheekbone. We love.

  • Jameela Jamil

    A deep curtain bang, Jameela Jamil’s curtain bangs are heavier drapes, sitting low over her eyebrows and forehead, separated only at the bottom of the join. 

  • Hilary Duff

    Slightly longer, Hilary Duff’s curtain bangs blend in with her face-framing layers. A good length if you’ve never cut any sort of fringe before, it’ll help you get used to having shorter pieces of hair near your face.

  • Ciara

    A great example of how curtain bangs can transform up-do hairstyles as well, Ciara’s elongated bangs are wider through the top and middle before tapering into wispy, artfully cut points.

  • Camilla Cabello

    Camilla Cabello’s been on the curtain bang hype for a while and it’s clear to see why – they suit her down to the ground. Shorter bangs, they’re cut to sweep the line of her outer eye at the longest point, before travelling up and over her brow bone. Thick and rounded, they’re a classic for a reason.

  • Selena Gomez

    She does curly, she does straight – the thing that stays the same, her curtain bangs. A serial re-inventor, Selena Gomez regularly changes up her look, from slicked-back buns to swept ponytails and perfectly undone curly curtain bangs. 

  • Sarah Hyland

    Curtain bangs aren’t just for longer hair styles, either. Actor Sarah Hyland’s chic, nape-length bob is accented with a low-key curtain bang, separated on an angle.

  • Sandra Oh

    Shorter and more choppy, Sandra Oh’s curtain bangs partly rest high on her forehead and are partly swept away from her face within the body of her hair.

  • Bel Powley

    She’s about to star in the TV adaptation of Dolly Alderton’s Everything I Know About Love and Bel Powley’s elongated curtain bangs are the stuff of dreams. Cut to drape into her face, they finish just above her chin. Low-maintenance and laid-back. Perfect. 

  • Zooey Deschanel

    A key member of the curtain bangs movement, Zooey Deschanel’s classic fringe is fluffy and flicked, the ends directed from the centre of her face out to either side.

  • Ava Phillippe

    A doppelgänger for her talented mum, Ava Phillippe’s pink curtain bangs and jumbo ringlets are whimsically ethereal.

  • Matilda Djerf

    The person in the photos shown to hundreds (if not thousands) of hairstylists by people wanting curtain bangs: Matilda Djerf. A Scandi lifestyle influencer, her heavily feathered hair and 70s-esque curtain bangs are a large part of why the cut has taken off in such a huge way. 

  • Hailee Steinfeld

    A claw clip and curtain bangs. Does it get any better? According to singer Hailee Steinfeld, no, it doesn’t.

  • Millie Bobby Brown

    A sleek, consolidated way to wear curtain bangs, Millie Bobby Brown kept her curtain bangs shiny and flyaway-free at the Baftas. 

Main image: Kelly Rowland, Priyanka Chopra

