Few haircuts have permeated recent mainstream culture in such a huge way as the curtain bang. A contemporary iteration of the style Farrah Fawcett, Goldie Hawn, Brigitte Bardot made famous throughout the 60s and 70s, curtain bangs are (as the name suggests) a fringe that separates much like a curtain being pulled open. Draped across the forehead, they can sit long or short, be heavy or cut into to create lightness and fluffy volume. They can be rolled towards the face or swept away. They can be curly, straight, coily or wavy. A universal style made popular again by celebrities and influencers, many of whom have made it their signature style.

If you’re considering the cut or just want to stargaze at some pretty perfect curtain bangs, use these famous faces as your inspiration.