Over the past few months, I’ve observed something strange happening to my strands. Where before I had largely uniform curls sprouting from my scalp, individual hairs have become coarse, brittle and more prone to breakage. Some are much thicker than others, some much thinner. Occasionally I will pluck a hair from my head to find it has multiple thicknesses along the one shaft.

Besides boring my family and friends (each new find necessitated at least five minutes of discussion), I feel a muddle of emotions about the change, largely confusion, worry and trepidation about what’s to come. Is the hair I spent a large part of my adolescence fighting (and my recent adulthood coming to love) about to change for good? Or perhaps, I’ve been doing something that’s irreparably damaging my curls.