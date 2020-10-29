It goes without saying: Charlotte Mensah is an icon in the hair industry.

Throughout her career, which spans three decades, the hairstylist has become a go-to for thousands of people in search of healthier curls. As well as countless celebrity clients and awards, there’s also Hair Lounge, Mensah’s Notting Hill-based hair salon, which has become a sanctuary for the Black community.

Despite it being 2020 and there being a hair salon on most high streets, the search for one that caters to Afro hair can still be a struggle. But Hair Lounge is often praised for its knowledgeable staff, effective services and ability to treat afro and multi-textured hair with confidence.