With this sporadic weather comes one major hair concern: humidity.

On a humid day, the air is filled with water, which can cause hair to swell. As a result, it can make it difficult to maintain a sleek hairstyle. In fact, just a short walk to my local convenience store on a sticky humid day leaves my hair unable to keep its structure, brittle in texture and, most annoyingly, completely flat.

So, when I see celebrities on TV in high LA temperatures performing at award shows or out and about on Instagram stories, hair smooth and volume aplenty in the roots, I’m baffled. There must be a trick, right?

Thankfully, celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton shared his favourite technique for tackling hair in the humidity during a Color Wow event.