Simple Christmas hair ideas, from delicate pearls to iridescent glitter
Easy ways to make your Christmas hairstyle festive and elegant.
All year we’ve worn simple, slicked-back buns, sleek ponytails, shiny blow-drys and shaggy, lived-in cuts. There’s been a lot of hair in 2021 and it’s been wonderful.
But, this festive season (however it turns out), I think we should lean into Christmas hair. I know it sounds more kitsch than what we do day-to-day but, in my opinion, that’s kind of the point. Plus, this isn’t your grandma’s party hair. This is delicately applied pearls, iridescent tinsel and elegant bows. Keep reading.
1. Pearls
Whether you place them in perfect rows, à la Alicia, or dot them around your hairline, parting or otherwise, pearls are a subtle way to elevate the simplest of hairstyles this Christmas.
2. Tinsel
Who doesn’t do the classic tinsel-as-a-feather-boa trick at some point during December? Well, let me offer you an intentional, slightly more chic alternative: tinsel hair.
It’s thinner, more delicate and doesn’t come with a prerequisite to belt out Heaven Is A Place On Earth. (Although, of course, you can still do that if you’d like.)
3. Baubles
Instantly eye-catching, go heavy on the hairspray to make sure the baubles stay in place. Yes, it’ll take a minute to get it together but the final effect is most definitely worth it.
4. Bows
Classic and low-maintenance, bows are a timeless option that travel well between festive lunches and kitchen disco moments. Tie them tight and big or loose and casual for effortless elegance.
5. Glitter
Glitter isn’t only for festival season. Applied sparingly, it can add shine and dimension – a wonderful extension of your Christmas jewellery.
Main image: Getty