All year we’ve worn simple, slicked-back buns, sleek ponytails, shiny blow-drys and shaggy, lived-in cuts. There’s been a lot of hair in 2021 and it’s been wonderful.

But, this festive season (however it turns out), I think we should lean into Christmas hair. I know it sounds more kitsch than what we do day-to-day but, in my opinion, that’s kind of the point. Plus, this isn’t your grandma’s party hair. This is delicately applied pearls, iridescent tinsel and elegant bows. Keep reading.