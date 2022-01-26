Chunky highlight inspiration has been raining down from above recently, in large part thanks to the resurgence of love for the inimitable Carrie Bradshaw in And Just Like That. A bolder highlighting method, chunky highlights refer to the width of colour placed on the hair. Wider than the usual seamless blend, they are designed to stand out and are often many colour shades away from the surrounding hair.

Popularised in the 90s, chunky highlights became as prolific as “The Rachel”, sported on celebrities, models and women we knew and loved – from memory, at least four of my mum’s mates had chunkier highlights between 1995 and 2006.

However, as bold a style as chunky highlights is, it doesn’t need to be an intimidating style, especially not when you’ve done your research and know what you’re leaving the salon with. Here, celebrity hairdresser Sinéad Kelly, founder of the award-winning salon Sinéad Kelly London, breaks down everything you need to know about chunky highlights.