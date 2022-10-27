What is a cobra cut?

Contrary to what its name might suggest, this isn’t a viper-esque sharp style. Coined on TikTok – the birthplace of many a hair trend – and the brainchild of New York-based celebrity hairstylist Nunzio Saviano, the cobra cut is the modern name for cutting in soft layers in longer hair in order to achieve lightness, movement and body.

“The cobra cut is a rejuvenation of a technique hairdressers have used for years, which involves layering sections by pulling them from the apex of the head and softening the ends by cutting layers at a 45-degree angle, keeping the shortest layers roughly two inches below the jawline,” explains Kara Thomas, senior stylist at Daniel Galvin at Selfridges, London. “The idea is to reduce the weight of a one-length haircut and add movement and shape without compromising on fullness.”

What are the benefits of a cobra cut?

The cobra cut is a fuss-free style that elevates long hair that has a tendency to fall flat when there’s no excessive styling or product involved. Where most one-length haircuts that go beyond the shoulder often rely on almost-unachievable sleek, smooth strands, the cobra cut works with natural hair texture to bring body and fluidity for an easy-going, laid-back style.