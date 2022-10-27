“I tried the trending ‘cobra cut’ to give my long hair lightness and body, and this is the result”
The ‘cobra cut’ adds movement and shape to longer hair without compromising on fullness. Here’s what happened when one writer tried it.
Of all the beauty trends, tips and tricks that I frequently fall for, hair is the one category that I’m more reluctant to explore. It’s impossible to keep track of all the different cuts, colours and styles that are constantly emerging on social media – and having watched numerous styles, including the midi-flick and the octopus, pass me by, I didn’t think I’d ever see one that I was tempted to try for myself.
It’s mostly because none of these cuts are designed to suit the less adventurous among us. However, my long hair was quickly becoming straggly, lifeless and limp – and in desperate need of a change. And that’s exactly where the cobra cut comes in.
What is a cobra cut?
Contrary to what its name might suggest, this isn’t a viper-esque sharp style. Coined on TikTok – the birthplace of many a hair trend – and the brainchild of New York-based celebrity hairstylist Nunzio Saviano, the cobra cut is the modern name for cutting in soft layers in longer hair in order to achieve lightness, movement and body.
“The cobra cut is a rejuvenation of a technique hairdressers have used for years, which involves layering sections by pulling them from the apex of the head and softening the ends by cutting layers at a 45-degree angle, keeping the shortest layers roughly two inches below the jawline,” explains Kara Thomas, senior stylist at Daniel Galvin at Selfridges, London. “The idea is to reduce the weight of a one-length haircut and add movement and shape without compromising on fullness.”
What are the benefits of a cobra cut?
The cobra cut is a fuss-free style that elevates long hair that has a tendency to fall flat when there’s no excessive styling or product involved. Where most one-length haircuts that go beyond the shoulder often rely on almost-unachievable sleek, smooth strands, the cobra cut works with natural hair texture to bring body and fluidity for an easy-going, laid-back style.
What hair types is a cobra cut is best for?
The great thing about this serpentine style is its versatility, meaning it’s suitable for most hair types. It is ideal for those with mid-length to long hair, and this cut sits best on those with a slight natural wave, but it’s easily adaptable for anybody with straight or mid-curly hair. “This isn’t a look that requires a lot of work,” says Thomas. “It’s ideal for those that like long, full and low-maintenance hair.”
That was music to my ears – because anything more than a quick brush and blast with my speedy Dyson hair dryer is far beyond my capabilities.
What does a cobra cut look like?
Keen to try the cobra myself to breathe new life into my limp locks, I booked in at Daniel Galvin, a salon that sits on third floor of Selfridges in London’s Oxford Street. The cut took around an hour in total, and after one very soothing head massage and around 17 snake jokes courtesy of my stylist, I welcomed my new hair.
The cobra effect was achieved by a halo of soft waves, twisting my new layers around each other and giving the effect of one length but with the movement and body that I was missing before. A large-barrelled curling tong was used to create the finished style, along with Oribe Maximista Thickening Spray, £36, and Kerastase’s Chroma Absolu range, from £23.80, both of which my stylist recommended for recreating the shine and softness at home.
Having since lived with and styled my new hair for a few more days, I can confirm the cobra cut delivered exactly what was promised. My hair has the life, volume and shape that it was previously missing, but the layers are long enough that I’m still able to pull it back into a sleek bun with ease.
I’m yet to wield a tong and attempt the curls I left the salon with, but my stylist promised me it was easy enough, and I love that she recommended keeping my routine simple – after all, the cobra cut requires a less-is-more approach, and I couldn’t be happier about that.
Images: Sidra Imtiaz