If you’re apprehensive about a big chop or want to grow your short hair out, a collarbone bob is a good place to start.

Close behind the viral Italian bob and midi bob haircuts in terms of popularity, the collarbone bob is the mid-length chop that lets you straddle both short and long hair. Cut close to clavicle-length, the style has been seen recently on Bridgerton actor Simone Ashley and singers Kelly Rowland and Ciara. 

A soft statement cut on all hair types, a collarbone bob can be a great way to dip a toe into the short-hair category or, if you’re used to shorter ’dos, to flirt with growing your hair out. Plus, if you struggle with damaged hair, it’s a haircut that allows you to snip away split ends without losing the ability to throw it into a low pony.

Here are all the ways to style your new (or potential) style, including a few familiar faces. (Hi, Barbie Ferreira!) 

  • Straight collarbone bob

    Influencer Bettina Looney’s bob haircut is full of natural, gentle volume and curled under to rest on her collarbone.

  • Curly collarbone bob

    Entrepreneur and influencer Hannah Bronfman’s haircut is similar to a stacked bob – parted on the middle, with softly rounded shaping. 

  • Blunt collarbone bob

    Euphoria actor Barbie Ferreira first debuted her fiery-red copper-toned collarbone bob in January 2021. 

  • Spiral collarbone bob

    Model Adriana Kolff blends a spiral collarbone bob with face framing tendrils and long layers.  

  • Collarbone bob with fringe

    When your curly bob needs a little something more, carefully cut curtain bangs can create shape and dimension around the face.

  • Wavy collarbone bob

    Actor Simone Ashley’s collarbone bob is chic, tousled and filled with movement. 

Main image: Getty