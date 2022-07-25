Close behind the viral Italian bob and midi bob haircuts in terms of popularity, the collarbone bob is the mid-length chop that lets you straddle both short and long hair. Cut close to clavicle-length, the style has been seen recently on Bridgerton actor Simone Ashley and singers Kelly Rowland and Ciara.

A soft statement cut on all hair types, a collarbone bob can be a great way to dip a toe into the short-hair category or, if you’re used to shorter ’dos, to flirt with growing your hair out. Plus, if you struggle with damaged hair, it’s a haircut that allows you to snip away split ends without losing the ability to throw it into a low pony.