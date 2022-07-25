The mid-length collarbone bob works on every hair type: 6 ways to wear the popular haircut
If you’re apprehensive about a big chop or want to grow your short hair out, a collarbone bob is a good place to start.
Close behind the viral Italian bob and midi bob haircuts in terms of popularity, the collarbone bob is the mid-length chop that lets you straddle both short and long hair. Cut close to clavicle-length, the style has been seen recently on Bridgerton actor Simone Ashley and singers Kelly Rowland and Ciara.
A soft statement cut on all hair types, a collarbone bob can be a great way to dip a toe into the short-hair category or, if you’re used to shorter ’dos, to flirt with growing your hair out. Plus, if you struggle with damaged hair, it’s a haircut that allows you to snip away split ends without losing the ability to throw it into a low pony.
Here are all the ways to style your new (or potential) style, including a few familiar faces. (Hi, Barbie Ferreira!)
Straight collarbone bob
Curly collarbone bob
Blunt collarbone bob
Spiral collarbone bob
Collarbone bob with fringe
Wavy collarbone bob
Main image: Getty